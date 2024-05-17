Twitter
Bollywood

Meet only Indian actress whose film is competing for top prize at Cannes; not Aishwarya, Deepika, Kiara, Priyanka, Alia

All We Imagine As Light is an Indian film competing for Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. It stars Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha in the lead alongside Chhaya Kadam

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 17, 2024, 09:17 AM IST

article-main
A still from All We Imagine As Light
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Cannes Film Festival is underway currently. Generally regarded as the most prestigious and certainly the most popular film festival in the world, it is replete with the biggest stars in the world. Many Indian actors are also making their way to the Cannes red carpet this year, like every year. But over the years, as the lines between the film festival and red carpet extravaganza have blurred, it is often easy to forget that most stars who visit Cannes do so on the invite of brands and not for any film of theirs. One Indian film is bucking that trend this year fortunately.

The actresses leading India’s first film competing for Palme d'Or in 30 years

The Palme d'Or is the highest prize awarded at the Cannes Film Festival, given to the best film screened in the competition section of the festival. In the past, Indian films have not just been nominated for the honour but won it too. However, no Indian film has been in the fray for it since the 90s. That changed in 2024 as Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light has made it to the competition section. The film will premiere at the festival next Thursday. It stars Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha in the lead alongside Chhaya Kadam. The three actresses will be at Cannes too, representing Indian cinema. Several other Indian actresses will be walking the red carpet too, including Aishwarya Rai, Kiara Advani, Urvashi Rautela, and Sobhita Dhulipala. But their films aren’t being screened at the festival.

Who are Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam?

Kani Kusruti is a popular name and face in Malayalam cinema, having worked in films like Kerala Cafe, Biriyaani, etc. She has also appeared in Hindi web series such as Maharani and Killer Soup, as well as Prime Video’s Malayalam show Poacher. Divya Prabha appears in Tamil and Malayalam films, who gained fame for her role in Ariyippu, a critically-acclaimed film.

Chhaya Kadam is a veteran of Marathi cinema, best known for her award-winning performances in Fandry, Nude, and Sairat. She has also appeared in Bollywood films like Gangubai Kathiawadi and Jhund. Of late, Chhaya Kadam has received recognition for small but impactful roles in Madgaon Express and Laapataa Ladies.

