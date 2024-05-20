'The show must go on': Emotional Kartik Aaryan on getting back to Chandu Champion promotions days after family tragedy

Kartik Aaryan launched the trailer of Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion in his hometown Gwalior on Saturday and all through the event, the actor showed his growth as an artiste and human being

Chandu Champion is easily the most ambitious film in Kartik Aaryan’s career so far. The actor has proved his mettle at the box office time and again with hits like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Satyaprem Ki Katha. But Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion is in a different league altogether. A gritty sports biopic about an armyman – nay a war hero – who survives nine bullets and becomes India’s first Paralympic champion, Chandu Champion offers Kartik his toughest role yet, and his best shot at a sustained run at superstardom. Given the amount of effort he has put in for the role, it is also his most personal film till date. So it made sense for the promotional campaign to kick off from the place where it all started for the young star – his hometown Gwalior.

On Saturday evening, in the Captain Roop Singh Stadium of Gwalior, Kartik was joined by the film’s director Kabir Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala for a grand trailer launch event. Packed in the stadium were a couple of thousand cheering, screaming fans, and media persons flown in from across the country. It was an emotional moment for the actor, the validation of fans from his own city, in front of his father, who was in the audience.

As he took the stage and the crowd cheered his name, Kartik paused and smiled. He looked visibly flustered, something the confident star manages to avoid most of the times. It only highlighted the importance of the moment for him. “It’s very emotional for me to be here,” he said from the stage, “This is where I first dreamt of being an actor and to launch my toughest and most special film here is like a dream.”

But the past week has given Kartik other reasons to be emotional as well. He lost his aunt and uncle in the deadly hoarding collapse in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar last Monday. Yet, barely days later – the actor was on road to honour his professional commitments. “Over the last few days, bahut kuch chal raha hai meri life me (a lot has been going on in my life),” said Kartik indirectly referring to the family tragedy. He then paused and added, “But the show must go on.” Granted, a lot of money is riding on Chandu Champion and this was an important launch event, which Kartik should not have missed. But in the past, actors have given bigger events a miss for reasons more trivial. Him being there is testament to not just his professionalism but also to how seriously he takes this film.

Kartik has dedicated close to 18 months of his life and career to Chandu Champion. “For the last one and a half year, I trained, did not eat sugar, did not sign any other film. I had become like a robot, a machine. I would just wake up and do what Kabir sir instructed,” the actor said at the launch event. This is a day and age when many actors are opting for quantity over quality, trying to maximize their releases during their ‘peak’. But Kartik has taken the brave call. Right after he returned to his peak with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Satyaprem Ki Katha, he paused it all to devote time to Chandu Champion. Not many actors of his age and hunger would do that. And that explains why the film means so much to him. “This is the one film in my career that I'll always be very proud of,” he said.

Chandu Champion’s trailer has been a refreshing change for Bollywood this year. It is based on the life of war hero-turned-Paralympic champion Murlikant Petkar, and the trailer was able to drum up the fervour and sentiment such a story needs. Contrary to 2023, when Hindi cinema was having a great time courtesy Pathaan, Bholaa, and more, commercial films have not worked too well in 2024. The highlight reel for Bollywood this year largely consists of smaller films such as Crew, Article 370, Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya, or at the most Shaitaan. Chandu Champion could outrun them all if it is even half as good as the trailer promises. Directed by Kabir Khan, and jointly produced by Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, Chandu Champion will be releasing in theatres on June 14.