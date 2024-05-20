Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Chhattisgarh: 18 killed as mini goods vehicle plunges into valley in Kabirdham Kawardha

What is space-based nuclear weapon that Russia is developing to take on US satellites?

Founder Vinay Maloo opens up on Enso conglomerate's rise as global giant

Navigating the Digital Highway: An Overview of Traffic Generators

Balancing Risk and Reward: Tips and Tricks for Good Mobile Trading

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Founder Vinay Maloo opens up on Enso conglomerate's rise as global giant

Navigating the Digital Highway: An Overview of Traffic Generators

Balancing Risk and Reward: Tips and Tricks for Good Mobile Trading

Powerful health benefits of eating almonds daily for women

Benefits of 10 minutes walk after every meal 

8 superfoods that help increase haemoglobin in body

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh To Contest From Jail: Can He Win Against BJP, AAP, SAD, Congress?

Swati Maliwal Row Explained: How It Will Affect AAP In Lok Sabha Polls? | Delhi | Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

Gurucharan Singh is still unreachable after returning home, says Taarak Mehta producer Asit Modi: 'I have been trying..'

86-year-old Shubha Khote wins hearts by coming out to cast her vote in Lok Sabha elections, says meant to inspire voters

This film had 5 lakh producers, gave boost to Rs 52000-crore company, now got Cannes screening 48 years after release

HomeBusiness

Business

Founder Vinay Maloo opens up on Enso conglomerate's rise as global giant

Under Vinay Maloo's leadership, the Enso Group has diversified its portfolio to encompass a wide range of industries, including IT, healthcare, trading, mining and energy.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 20, 2024, 04:50 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In the realm of global businesses, only a few names have commanded as much respect and admiration as Vinay Maloo's Enso Group. With a rich history spanning decades and a portfolio that encompasses a diverse array of industries, the Enso Group has emerged as a leading example of innovation, excellence, and social responsibility under the visionary leadership of Vinay Maloo. Since its inception in 2005, the company has registered enormous growth by expanding across various critical sectors in over 10+ countries. 

Under Vinay Maloo's leadership, the Enso Group has diversified its portfolio to encompass a wide range of industries, including IT, healthcare, trading, mining and energy. This strategic diversification has not only strengthened the company's financial position but has also enabled it to make a meaningful impact on a global scale. Whether through cutting-edge technology solutions, a sustainable approach, or groundbreaking healthcare initiatives, the Enso Group has always tried to adapt with time and come up with viable solutions as per contemporary demands. 

When companies were struggling to build themselves in the country itself, Enso Group was already making moves globally. In fact, Enso was India's one of the first global businesses to enter the global market. Over the years, Maloo's vision has helped the company to foster global partnerships that have been immensely beneficial to the company along with the tactful and diplomatic handling of his son, Vaibhav Maloo who is the managing director of the company as well. Signing a deal as a preferred partner for top companies like General Electric and GazpromNeft helped the company to spawn across energy and lubricants sectors. When the world was struggling with vaccine supply, the company was handling sensitive fights of COVID with the help of Sputnik V and Sputnik Light. 

With sustainability at core and value creation in natural resources, Maloo wishes  Enso to be a formidable global force in the business world which becomes competitive through global standards of operations. Maloo one day wishes to make India proud on a global scale. By making a difference through his distinctive approach, it wouldn't be wrong to say that day is not far away.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IMD issues fresh heatwave warning till May 22 for these states, check full forecast

MS Dhoni not retiring soon, IPL legend has asked CSK management for…

Royal Challengers Bengaluru knock Chennai Super Kings out of IPL 2024, reach playoffs with 27-run win

Meet actress, who was called ugly, begged outside studio for payments; later beat Katrina, Deepika to become...

Israeli War Cabinet member issues ultimatum on Gaza, threatens to resign

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement