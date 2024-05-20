Founder Vinay Maloo opens up on Enso conglomerate's rise as global giant

Under Vinay Maloo's leadership, the Enso Group has diversified its portfolio to encompass a wide range of industries, including IT, healthcare, trading, mining and energy.

In the realm of global businesses, only a few names have commanded as much respect and admiration as Vinay Maloo's Enso Group. With a rich history spanning decades and a portfolio that encompasses a diverse array of industries, the Enso Group has emerged as a leading example of innovation, excellence, and social responsibility under the visionary leadership of Vinay Maloo. Since its inception in 2005, the company has registered enormous growth by expanding across various critical sectors in over 10+ countries.

Under Vinay Maloo's leadership, the Enso Group has diversified its portfolio to encompass a wide range of industries, including IT, healthcare, trading, mining and energy. This strategic diversification has not only strengthened the company's financial position but has also enabled it to make a meaningful impact on a global scale. Whether through cutting-edge technology solutions, a sustainable approach, or groundbreaking healthcare initiatives, the Enso Group has always tried to adapt with time and come up with viable solutions as per contemporary demands.

When companies were struggling to build themselves in the country itself, Enso Group was already making moves globally. In fact, Enso was India's one of the first global businesses to enter the global market. Over the years, Maloo's vision has helped the company to foster global partnerships that have been immensely beneficial to the company along with the tactful and diplomatic handling of his son, Vaibhav Maloo who is the managing director of the company as well. Signing a deal as a preferred partner for top companies like General Electric and GazpromNeft helped the company to spawn across energy and lubricants sectors. When the world was struggling with vaccine supply, the company was handling sensitive fights of COVID with the help of Sputnik V and Sputnik Light.

With sustainability at core and value creation in natural resources, Maloo wishes Enso to be a formidable global force in the business world which becomes competitive through global standards of operations. Maloo one day wishes to make India proud on a global scale. By making a difference through his distinctive approach, it wouldn't be wrong to say that day is not far away.