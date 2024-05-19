Twitter
Bollywood

Krishna Shroff reacts to Tiger Shroff's dull phase in Bollywood: 'People don't realise...' | Exclusive

Krishna Shroff lauds Tiger Shroff for his completing a decade in the difficult industry of Bollywood, and even comments on his low phase.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 19, 2024, 06:49 PM IST

Tiger Shroff-Krishna Shroff
This May, Tiger Shroff will complete 10 years in Bollywood, and his sister, Krishna Shroff comments on her journey so far, her respect for him, and even share thoughts on his career's low phase. Krishna will soon be making her on-screen debut by participating in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. While promoting the upcoming show, Krishna interacts with DNA India exclusively. 

In the conversation when she was quipped about Tiger completing a decade in Bollywood, and the dents he suffered at the box office, she says, "When I started my journey, he was been my biggest inspiration. There is nobody like him, he's a very unique person. What he's been able to do it in such a short period of time, in this very difficult industry to break into, it's commendable, and I look up to him." 

Tiger made his debut with Heropanti, which was released on May 24, 2014. In recent years, Tiger has suffered some major duds at the box office, namely Heropanti 2, Ganapath, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Krishna comments on how people don't realise the hard work he does, "Recently, we shot for our promo, and that was my little glimpse into this world. After the shoot, I video-called him and said, 'I got some newfound respect for you dude', it's so hard. What he does, he does it so effortlessly, and people don't realise the talent and hard work that's behind it. So, he's my inspiration for everything." 

Krishna on why she chose to make her debut with Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

In the same conversation, Krishna says that a lot of people don't know much about her individual personality, and Khatron Ke Khiladi will be a perfect platform for her to introduce herself to a bigger audience. She says, "I'm excited for people to just see me, who I am. A lot of people don't really know me yet. This is my big introduction to the world. I'm looking forward to connecting with a wider audience, and just helping someone to be inspired or be someone's motivation through this." Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will be aired on Colors. 

Read: Krishna Shroff says Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will be her 'big introduction', reveals family's reaction: 'They are...'

