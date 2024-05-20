Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Chhattisgarh: 18 killed as mini goods vehicle plunges into valley in Kabirdham Kawardha

What is space-based nuclear weapon that Russia is developing to take on US satellites?

Founder Vinay Maloo opens up on Enso conglomerate's rise as global giant

Navigating the Digital Highway: An Overview of Traffic Generators

Balancing Risk and Reward: Tips and Tricks for Good Mobile Trading

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Founder Vinay Maloo opens up on Enso conglomerate's rise as global giant

Navigating the Digital Highway: An Overview of Traffic Generators

Balancing Risk and Reward: Tips and Tricks for Good Mobile Trading

Powerful health benefits of eating almonds daily for women

Benefits of 10 minutes walk after every meal 

8 superfoods that help increase haemoglobin in body

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh To Contest From Jail: Can He Win Against BJP, AAP, SAD, Congress?

Swati Maliwal Row Explained: How It Will Affect AAP In Lok Sabha Polls? | Delhi | Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

Gurucharan Singh is still unreachable after returning home, says Taarak Mehta producer Asit Modi: 'I have been trying..'

86-year-old Shubha Khote wins hearts by coming out to cast her vote in Lok Sabha elections, says meant to inspire voters

This film had 5 lakh producers, gave boost to Rs 52000-crore company, now got Cannes screening 48 years after release

HomeIndia

India

Chhattisgarh: 18 killed as mini goods vehicle plunges into valley in Kabirdham Kawardha

The victims were returning after plucking tendu leaves from a forest in the vehicle meant for transporting goods.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 20, 2024, 05:26 PM IST

article-main
Representational image
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Seventeen women and a man were killed and four others injured when a mini goods vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a valley in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district on Monday, police said. The accident occurred around 1.45 pm on Banjari Ghat near Bahpani village under Kukdur police station limits, an official said.

The victims were returning after plucking tendu leaves from a forest in the vehicle meant for transporting goods, he said. The vehicle skidded off the road, tumbled down considerably and crashed onto the road below the valley, the official said.

After being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot and launched the rescue exercise, the official said. "Twelve women and a man were killed on the spot, while nine others sustained injuries and were shifted to a hospital, where five women died," Kabirdham Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

The remaining four injured persons, including three women, were referred for further treatment, he said. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai condoled the deaths and instructed the district administration to provide the best possible medical assistance to the injured.

READ | Four ISIS terrorists arrested at Ahmedabad airport

"Learnt about the tragic accident in which 18 villagers died and four were injured after a pickup vehicle overturned near Bahpani village in Kabirdham district. Necessary instructions have been given to the district administration to provide better treatment to the injured. May the departed souls rest in peace, and I express my deepest condolences to their families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Sai said in a post on 'X'.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IMD issues fresh heatwave warning till May 22 for these states, check full forecast

MS Dhoni not retiring soon, IPL legend has asked CSK management for…

Royal Challengers Bengaluru knock Chennai Super Kings out of IPL 2024, reach playoffs with 27-run win

Meet actress, who was called ugly, begged outside studio for payments; later beat Katrina, Deepika to become...

Israeli War Cabinet member issues ultimatum on Gaza, threatens to resign

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement