What is space-based nuclear weapon that Russia is developing to take on US satellites?

The satellite was launched 19 days before President Vladimir Putin commanded the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : May 20, 2024, 05:09 PM IST

Russia launched a satellite, Cosmos-2553, into space on February 5, 2022, which the US say is built for a potential anti-satellite weapon that could carry a nuclear device.

Although the satellite does not carry a nuclear weapon, it is connected to an evolving concern within the Biden administration and Congress.

Russia claims that the Cosmos-2553 spacecraft was formed for scientific research, a claim that US officials say isn't logical.

The satellite was launched 19 days before President Vladimir Putin commanded the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Russia's Ministry of Defense stated that the spacecraft boasts of “newly developed onboard instruments and systems for testing them under the influence of radiation and heavy charged particles".

What did US say?

The United States has told Congress and allies in Europe about new intelligence linked to Russian nuclear capabilities that could be an international threat.

Quoting a present and a former U.S. official, the New York Times reported earlier that the new intelligence was related to Russia’s attempts to build a space-based anti-satellite nuclear weapon. 

What Russia say?

Russia has neither confirmed nor rubbished the existence of such a weapon but it has denied the U.S. warning as a “malicious fabrication” and a trick by the White House intended at getting U.S. lawmakers to approve more money to combat Moscow.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that he would not comment on the issue until the details were disclosed by the White House. But he said Washington’s warning was directly an attempt to get Congress to approve more money.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
