Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In 2007, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Fardeen Khan-starrrer Heyy Babyy won masses and critics for the fine balance between emotions and laugh-riot comedy. Sajid Khan's directorial was based on the American film Three Men and a Baby, and it was a superhit at the box office. Apart from the three leading men, it was cute little Juanna Sanghvi, who won the masses with her performance as Angel. 17 years after the film, the grown-up photos of Juanna have resurfaced on the internet, and it has left fans emotional. Let's take a look at the pictures.