Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

You do remember the little cutie Angel from Akshay Kumar-starrer Heyy Babyy, don't you? Take a look at the grown-up Angel aka Juanna Sanghvi

  • Simran Singh
  • Apr 27, 2024, 08:58 PM IST

In 2007, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Fardeen Khan-starrrer Heyy Babyy won masses and critics for the fine balance between emotions and laugh-riot comedy. Sajid Khan's directorial was based on the American film Three Men and a Baby, and it was a superhit at the box office. Apart from the three leading men, it was cute little Juanna Sanghvi, who won the masses with her performance as Angel. 17 years after the film, the grown-up photos of Juanna have resurfaced on the internet, and it has left fans emotional. Let's take a look at the pictures. 

1. Meet Angel aka Juanna Sanghvi

Here's the little baby, Juanna Sanghvi, who made Akshay, Riteish, Fardeeen-starrer entertaining with her cuteness. 

2. When Fardeen Khan quit smoking due to Angel aka Juanna

In January 2022, Fardeen Khan shared a BTS photo from Heyy Babyy and also shared an interesting trivia on X. He tweeted, "Attempting to get Angel comfortable for the upcoming scene. It didn't work.  She rejected me. Was told babies don't like smokers. Have quit since BTW. @akshaykumar or @Riteishd had to play my part instead. #heyybaby."

3. When little Juanna stole Akshay, Riteish, Fardeen's limelight

After the film's release, critics and moviegoers went gaga over Juanna Sanghvi's cuteness and the camaraderie she shared with the trio. 

4. Meet the grown-up Juanna Sanghvi

Here's the grown-up Juanna Sanghvi. ASA photographers dropped photos of her birthday party, and 20-year-old Junanna looks unrecognisable.

5. Netizens demand Juanna to make comeback in Bollywood

Juanna isn't active in films, and she's also maintaining a private life. Even her Instagram account is private. Netizens have reacted to the birthday photos. An internet user wrote, "Her comeback will hit differently in Bollywood and her fans." Another internet user wrote, "Bring Her back to Bollywood."

