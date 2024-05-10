Pakistani college students recreate Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities, video is viral

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's upcoming wedding festivities garnered attention with a viral video showcasing a budget-themed walk organized by Pakistani college students.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the much-talked-about couple set to exchange vows this year, recently hosted their pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, marking three days of grandeur and celebration. The event, which took place in March, continues to captivate attention with a recent viral video showcasing a creative theme walk organized by Pakistani college students.

Akhter saeed, Medical and dental college.



The video, now making rounds on social media platforms, humorously titled "Ambani wedding magar thore saste mein" (Ambani wedding but on a budget), highlights the ingenuity and humor of the participants. Notably, the entire theme walk was executed with a modest budget of just ₹1000, adding a unique twist to the extravagant affairs usually associated with Ambani celebrations.

The viral clip kicks off with a mimicry of Anant Ambani's entry, with a man entering the venue, folded hands and all, mimicking the groom-to-be. Following suit, a woman adorned in a pastel saree flawlessly imitates Radhika Merchant, adding a touch of authenticity to the portrayal.

The highlight of the theme walk lies in the meticulous recreation of famous personalities who graced the Jamnagar gala, with participants entering one after the other, capturing the essence of the event in a lighthearted manner. The video concludes with a playful reenactment of the viral earring moment featuring the individual portraying Orry and the woman representing Rihanna, adding a contemporary touch to the festivities.

Reactions to the creative endeavor have poured in, with social media users commending the effort and creativity displayed by the students:

"Lol. This is kinda cool. Kudos to whoever organized this," remarked one individual, appreciating the creativity on display.

Another user expressed their approval, stating, "That’s great. This is how young students should enjoy free time. Loved it."

"Loving it," echoed a third commenter, reflecting the widespread enjoyment elicited by the theme walk.

Further accolades came in, with one user commenting, "Really enjoyable," emphasizing the entertainment value of the video.

"Hats off to the efforts," praised another, acknowledging the dedication and enthusiasm exhibited by the participants.

A sixth commenter joined the chorus, exclaiming, "Haha. I loved it," encapsulating the widespread sentiment of amusement and appreciation.