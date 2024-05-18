Meet actress who got no work after back-to-back hits, was kicked out of films, battled depression, bounced back with...

The one certainty of getting more work in the film industry is to attain success with existing work. Most actors rely on their films getting success at the box office so that they continue getting work. But for this one Bollywood star, success was detrimental to her. She had no work even after delivering back-to-back hits early in career. Eventually, she managed to bounce back and prove naysayers wrong.

The actress who got no work even after success

Nushrratt Bharuccha began her career in television with small role in the show Kittie Party when she was a teenager. She eventually made her Bollywood debut four years later with the devotional film Jai Santoshi Maa. But her breakthrough role was in Dibakar Banerjee’s Love Sex Aur Dhokha, which was followed by the even bigger commercial success Pyaar Ka Punchnama. But after this, Nushrratt faced a lull in the offers she got. The actress once recalled that she was not getting films in Hindi or down south. Till Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 rolled out four years later, she did only three films.

When Nushrratt Bharuccha battled depression

Prior to her success, Nushrratt had been signed as the female lead in Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire but was eventually replaced by Freida Pinto. The film was a global success, minting over $300 million worldwide and winning several Oscars. Nushrratt says she battled depression after losing the film and not getting may good offers during that time and faced a period of self doubt. In 2019, she was replaced by Ananya Panday in Dream Girl 2, a move that the actress said hurt her.

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s comeback and sustained success

In 2018, Luv Ranjan, the director who had given her the two Pyaar Ka Punchnama films, again cast her in a rom com titled Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The film was a runaway hit, minting Rs 150 crore worldwide. Nushrratt followed this up with Dream Girl, an even bigger hit with a worldwide gross of Rs 200 crore. This, combined with critical acclaim for films like Chhorii and Janhit Mein Jaari, saw Nushrratt make a resounding comeback. On Friday, as Nushrratt turns 39, she has a few impressive films lined up, including Chhorii 2.

