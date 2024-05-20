Meet man, left Rs 1290608 crore company to join Azim Premji’s firm, promoted to run Rs 2410000000000…

Sanjeev Jain left job at IBM with Rs 1290608 crore market cap to join Wipro in 2023.

Azim Premji’s Wipro is one of the biggest tech companies in India with a market cap of Rs 241000 crore. Just like Azim Premji, Wipro is known for its ethics, vision and philanthropy. A few weeks ago, Wipro appointed Srinivas Pallia as the new CEO. Now Pallia has overhauled the company’s top management. Wipro’s Global Head of Business Operations, Sanjeev Jain, has now been promoted to the post of Chief Operating Officer (COO) after the exit of Amit Choudhary.

Sanjeev Jain left job at IBM with Rs 1290608 crore market cap to join Wipro in 2023. A seasoned leader, Sanjeev has over 30 years of experience in leading large, diverse teams, scaling up global capability centers, deploying Lean Six Sigma, Design Thinking for Operational Excellence, and Business Transformation.

Most recently, he led Wipro’s Global Business Operations team, which is responsible for the Talent Supply Chain, Talent Skilling, Global Mobility, Talent Acquisition, TopGear (Wipro’s gig work platform), and Business Resilience functions.

Sanjeev is a distinguished alumnus of IIM-Mumbai and a certified Master Black Belt from GE.

Prior to joining Wipro, Sanjeev held leadership roles at Kyndryl Holdings (IBM spin-off), IBM, Cognizant, and GE. In his previous roles, Sanjeev enabled profitable growth by integrating the end-to-end Talent Supply Chain, driving margin expansion, simplifying processes, and strengthening the operating rhythm.