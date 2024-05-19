AAP protest outside BJP HQ today: Delhi police issues traffic advisory, check routes to avoid

On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared that he and other AAP leaders would march to the BJP headquarters on Sunday, challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest them all

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory in anticipation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) protest scheduled outside the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. The advisory highlights expected heavy traffic on IP Marg, Vikas Marg, and Minto Road. Additionally, DDU Marg will be closed from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.

“In view of the proposed protest by a political party at DDU Marg Delhi, Traffic will remain heavy at DDU Marg, IP Marg, Minto Road and Vikas Marg. DDU marg may be closed for traffic movement between 11.00 am to 2.00 pm. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly,” Delhi Traffic Police posted on X.

Police also stated that no formal permission has been sought for the march, and it will not be permitted.

“You can see how they are after AAP…I would like to tell the Prime Minister – you are playing this ‘jail ka khel’…Tomorrow, I am coming to the BJP HQ with all my top leaders, MLAs, MPs at 12 noon. You can put in jail whoever you want…” Kejriwal stated during a press briefing.

Kejriwal’s statement came following the arrest of his aide Bibhav Kumar in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal.