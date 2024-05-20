Twitter
Zomato delivers non-veg thali to pregnant customer instead of veg, company reacts

'India stands with Iran': PM Modi condoles Iranian president Raisi's death in helicopter crash

Meet man, left Rs 1290608 crore company to join Azim Premji’s firm, promoted to run Rs 2410000000000…

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Akshay Kumar casts first vote after getting Indian citizenship, says 'want my India...'

RBSE 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Rajasthan Board Class 12 results to be announced soon, get direct link here

Meet actor, whose one mistake destroyed his career but made Shah Rukh Khan superstar; he later got arrested for...

Armaan Kohli destroyed his career by rejecting films like Deewana and Baazigar, which later became blockbusters.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 20, 2024, 10:43 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Armaan Kohli (YouTube screenshot)
Nepotism in Bollywood is a hot topic, with many arguing that people from famous families have it easier. Despite having the looks and talent, some star kids failed to impress the audience as an actor.

Today, we will talk about one such actor who is the son of a famous filmmaker but destroyed his career by rejecting blockbusters. 

Early life:

Armaan Kohli, born Mohnish Kohli on March 23, 1972, in Mumbai, comes from a Punjabi family with strong ties to Bollywood. His father, Rajkumar Kohli, is a renowned filmmaker, and his mother, Nishi, is a star in Hindi-Punjabi films. 

Career

Armaan Kohli began his acting career in his father's film Virodhi in 1992 but he rejected films like Deewana and Baazigar, which later became blockbusters with Shah Rukh Khan in it. Despite starring in films like Dushman Zamana, Anaam, and Qahar, his career failed to take off. Even a comeback with "Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani" didn't revive his career. In 2013, he participated in Bigg Boss 7.

While talking about rejecting films, Armaan told Bollywood Hungama, "If we start thinking about the past and what we could've done, our life will be hell. So generally I don't sit and regret and think about, 'Oh, I should have done that, if I had done that then this would have happened'. I wish I had thought that way. I would have been somewhere else, for sure. But, as I said, there is no regret. If I lost Deewana, Mr Shah Rukh Khan got Deewana, and he's the superstar of the country. I'm pretty okay with that."

Legal troubles

Armaan Kohli faced legal troubles, including an arrest in December 2013 for alleged physical abuse towards a co-participant on Bigg Boss 7, and another arrest in June 2018 following a complaint of physical assault from his girlfriend, Neetu Randhawa, though she later withdrew the complaint.

In August 2021, he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau for possession of 1.2 grams of cocaine. He was released on bail in September 2022 after a year in jail.

