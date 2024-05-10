Twitter
SC gives Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal interim bail till June 1

The bench refused the request of senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, that the interim bail be granted till June 5 -- a day after the votes are counted on June 4.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 10, 2024, 02:36 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Friday gave Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interim bail till June 1 for campaigning in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said Kejriwal, arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2.

The bench refused the request of senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, that the interim bail be granted till June 5 -- a day after the votes are counted on June 4.

The apex court is hearing Kejriwal's plea challenging Delhi High Court's last month verdict upholding his arrest in the case.

The matter relates to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

 

 

