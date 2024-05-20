Twitter
Noida news: Summer vacation declared for classes 9-12 in all schools amid severe heatwave conditions till...

The decision comes after summer holidays were already declared for classes up to 8. The district administration's move aims to safeguard students from the intense heatwave conditions.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : May 20, 2024, 11:38 PM IST

The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration on Monday announced summer vacations for students of classes 9 to 12 across all schools in Noida and Greater Noida amid severe heatwave conditions.

The decision comes after summer holidays were already declared for classes up to 8. The district administration's move aims to safeguard students from the intense heatwave conditions.

District Inspector of Schools, Dharmveer Singh, stated that classes for students from 9 to 12 in all secondary/senior secondary schools under various boards like CBSE, CISCE, and IB will remain closed until further notice. School principals are instructed to ensure strict compliance with these orders.

Earlier, Basic Shiksha Adhikari Rahul Panwar issued a similar directive, declaring summer vacations for classes up to 8 starting from May 20. Panwar emphasized the importance of schools adhering to these guidelines.

However, despite these orders, some parents in Noida reported that their children were being called for "extra classes." A resident of Noida Sector 74 expressed confusion over the situation, citing government orders but observing discrepancies in implementation.

The India Meteorological Department reported Gautam Buddh Nagar's maximum temperature at 45.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, forecasting a continued heatwave for the next four days.

