Watch: Jamie Lever imitates Sharmin Segal's Heeramandi character, netizens say 'you gave more expressions than Alamzeb'

Sharmin Segal has been massively criticised for her performance in Heeramandi, directed by her uncle Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has been the talk of the town since its release on the streaming platform Netflix. The show has received mixed reviews with one section of the audience applauding it for its grandeur and cinematography, while the other half has criticised it for its historical inaccuracies and the performances. Sharmin Segal, Bhansali's niece, plays one of the leading roles of Alamzeb in Heeramandi and her acting has been massively criticised.

Jamie Lever, actress and daughter of legendary comedian Johny Lever, has now shared a video imitating Alamzeb on her Instagram. Her video has left the celebrities and netizens in splits. Divya Agarwal, who won the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, wrote, "How the hell did you make the face so accurate toooo", while Sambhavna Seth, who was seen in Bigg Boss 2, wrote, "OMG, Bang On" and added several laughing emojis.

One Instagram user reacted to the hilarious clip, "You gave more expressions than Alamzeb", while another wrote, "You literally nailed Alamjeb’s expressions." A netizen also came in Sharmin's defence as they wrote, "Didn't expect this from you. Yes she did a bad job but now this is going beyond limit. guys please stop. Spare her. Stop harassing and bullying people in the name of criticism."

Apart from Sharmin Segal, Heeramandi also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Shaikh in leading roles. Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Farida Jalal, Fardeen Khan, and Taha Shah Badussha amongst others are seen in key supporting roles.

