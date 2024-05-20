Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar become parents to baby boy, name him Vedavid

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar named their son Vedavid who is born on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya.

On the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar welcomed a baby boy. On Monday, the couple took to Instagram and shared the news with their fans, family and friends.

They named their son Vedavid which means well-verse in Vedas. In the joint statement, Yami and Aditya wrote, "We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the exceptionally dedicated and wonderful medical professionals at Surya Hospital, especially Dr. Bhupender Awasthi and Dr. Ranjana Dhanu, whose expertise and tireless efforts made this joyous occasion possible. As we embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, we eagerly anticipate the bright future that awaits our son.

They further added, "With every milestone he achieves, we are filled with the hope and belief that he will grow to become a beacon of pride for our entire family as well as our beloved nation."

Earlier, Yami Gautam talked about embracing motherhood and maintaining a balance between her professional and personal responsibilities. She talked about doing the shoot of her new film Article 370 during pregnancy, "First of all I am very fortunate that all the action scenes and rigorous training were done before and the portions that were left were mostly talking portion, scenes, exterior shots, travel and all. So, there are certain moments when you realise your true potential and can you do beyond your reserved energy and how much strength your mind has."

Speaking about the challenges, she told ANI, "I am a professional who has taken a very big responsibility and who has been given a very big responsibility. I am representing something and somebody so important and at the same time embracing motherhood is beyond everything in this world. I have seen my mother balancing and so many other mothers I have seen doing so I thought I had to do it. I centred my thoughts." Article 370 also stars Priyamani, Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar in key roles

