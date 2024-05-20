Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar become parents to baby boy, name him Vedavid

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This film had 5 lakh producers, gave boost to Rs 52000-crore company, now got Cannes screening 48 years after release

RBSE 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Rajasthan Board Class 12 results DECLARED, get direct link here

Passenger labels Air India flight from New York a 'disaster' over poor food and service, video is viral

Delhi Traffic Police issues special advisory, check routes to avoid from 4 pm to 8 pm today

IIT graduate Indian genius ‘solved’ 161-year old maths mystery, left teaching to become CEO of…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This film had 5 lakh producers, gave boost to Rs 52000-crore company, now got Cannes screening 48 years after release

RBSE 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Rajasthan Board Class 12 results DECLARED, get direct link here

Meet actor who debuted with Shah Rukh, got first lead role at 57, quit acting to wash utensil in dhaba for Rs 150, now..

7 ways to eat vegetables for breakfast

10 stunning pictures of space released by NASA

8 famous sweets that India has gifted to world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh To Contest From Jail: Can He Win Against BJP, AAP, SAD, Congress?

Swati Maliwal Row Explained: How It Will Affect AAP In Lok Sabha Polls? | Delhi | Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar become parents to baby boy, name him Vedavid

Meet actor who debuted with Shah Rukh, got first lead role at 57, quit acting to wash utensil in dhaba for Rs 150, now..

This director stole money, worked in hair salon, later became king of masala films, made a flop Amitabh superstar with..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar become parents to baby boy, name him Vedavid

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar named their son Vedavid who is born on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 20, 2024, 12:56 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar welcomed a baby boy. On Monday, the couple took to Instagram and shared the news with their fans, family and friends.

They named their son Vedavid which means well-verse in Vedas. In the joint statement, Yami and Aditya wrote, "We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the exceptionally dedicated and wonderful medical professionals at Surya Hospital, especially Dr. Bhupender Awasthi and Dr. Ranjana Dhanu, whose expertise and tireless efforts made this joyous occasion possible. As we embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, we eagerly anticipate the bright future that awaits our son.

They further added, "With every milestone he achieves, we are filled with the hope and belief that he will grow to become a beacon of pride for our entire family as well as our beloved nation."

Earlier, Yami Gautam talked about embracing motherhood and maintaining a balance between her professional and personal responsibilities. She talked about doing the shoot of her new film Article 370 during pregnancy, "First of all I am very fortunate that all the action scenes and rigorous training were done before and the portions that were left were mostly talking portion, scenes, exterior shots, travel and all. So, there are certain moments when you realise your true potential and can you do beyond your reserved energy and how much strength your mind has."

Speaking about the challenges, she told ANI, "I am a professional who has taken a very big responsibility and who has been given a very big responsibility. I am representing something and somebody so important and at the same time embracing motherhood is beyond everything in this world. I have seen my mother balancing and so many other mothers I have seen doing so I thought I had to do it. I centred my thoughts." Article 370 also stars Priyamani, Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar in key roles

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Dejected MS Dhoni leaves field without shaking hands with RCB players after match - Watch

Hansal Mehta reacts to Sahara Group calling his series Scam 2010 The Subrata Roy Saga 'abusive act, cheap publicity'

Heeramandi lyricist AM Turaz on Azadi: 'Women's contribution in Indian freedom movement has never been...' | Exclusive

Meet actress who is set to work in India's most expensive film, started career with superhit TV show, then gave..

Rohit Sharma lashes out at IPL TV broadcaster for 'breach of privacy'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement