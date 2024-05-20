DNA TV Show: Why some Iranians celebrated President Ebrahim Raisi's death

Ebrahim Raisi was also called the 'Butcher of Tehran'.

A total of nine people, including Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister, died in the helicopter crash on Sunday. Iran has been shocked by the death of President Ibrahim Raisi. In this hour of grief, heads of state of most of the countries have expressed their condolences. But you will be surprised to know that there are many cities in Iran, where celebrations were held after Raisi's death. In Iran's Sakez city, people were seen bursting firecrackers out of joy. In some places, people also offered sweets to each other.

Raisi's death was celebrated not only by Iran but also by expatriates living in other countries. They celebrated on the streets outside the Iranian Embassy in London. It seems that people are less sad but more happy with the death of Raisi.

But why are some people in Iran celebrating the death of their President? The main reason for this is the bad image of Ibrahim Raisi. He was also called the 'Butcher of Tehran'. In 1988, there was a massacre in political protest in Tehran. Back then, thousands of prisoners were hanged in Tehran. Ibrahim Raisi was also among the four judges who had given the verdict. In 2019, the US Treasury Department had imposed sanctions on Raisi.

Raisi's death is being celebrated the most in the city of Sakez, which is the home town of Mahsa Amini, the face of the hijab movement in Iran. Amini was arrested and beaten badly by the police. She died during her treatment in September 2022.

After this, the movement regarding the dress code for women became fierce. But Raisi strictly suppressed it. Many international human rights organizations condemned the Iranian government. The US and Western countries condemned it, but Raisi stood firm on the decision.

He strictly enforced the dress code for women. The leaders of the movement were hanged one by one. This frightened the rest of the protesters, and the hijab movement came to a halt. This is why a large section of Iran hates Raisi. This is the reason why some people celebrated Raisi's death, including the city of Sakez.