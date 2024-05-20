Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Why some Iranians celebrated President Ebrahim Raisi's death

Watch: Jamie Lever imitates Sharmin Segal's Heeramandi character, netizens say 'you gave more expressions than Alamzeb'

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Noida news: Summer vacation declared for classes 9-12 in all schools amid severe heatwave conditions till...

DNA Explainer: Why did deceased Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi wore black turban?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Why some Iranians celebrated President Ebrahim Raisi's death

Watch: Jamie Lever imitates Sharmin Segal's Heeramandi character, netizens say 'you gave more expressions than Alamzeb'

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

8 beautiful blue-eyed dog breeds

Captains to lose most matches in an IPL season

Why elephants are afraid of bees

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh To Contest From Jail: Can He Win Against BJP, AAP, SAD, Congress?

Swati Maliwal Row Explained: How It Will Affect AAP In Lok Sabha Polls? | Delhi | Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

Watch: Jamie Lever imitates Sharmin Segal's Heeramandi character, netizens say 'you gave more expressions than Alamzeb'

Meet actress, who quit Bollywood after one film, married businessman, got divorced while she was pregnant, is now...

Gauahar Khan shares she had 'very confusing and frustrating time' while casting vote in Mumbai: 'I went looking from...'

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

DNA TV Show: Why some Iranians celebrated President Ebrahim Raisi's death

Ebrahim Raisi was also called the 'Butcher of Tehran'.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 20, 2024, 11:50 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A total of nine people, including Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister, died in the helicopter crash on Sunday. Iran has been shocked by the death of President Ibrahim Raisi. In this hour of grief, heads of state of most of the countries have expressed their condolences. But you will be surprised to know that there are many cities in Iran, where celebrations were held after Raisi's death. In Iran's Sakez city, people were seen bursting firecrackers out of joy. In some places, people also offered sweets to each other. 

Raisi's death was celebrated not only by Iran but also by expatriates living in other countries. They celebrated on the streets outside the Iranian Embassy in London. It seems that people are less sad but more happy with the death of Raisi.

But why are some people in Iran celebrating the death of their President? The main reason for this is the bad image of Ibrahim Raisi. He was also called the 'Butcher of Tehran'. In 1988, there was a massacre in political protest in Tehran. Back then, thousands of prisoners were hanged in Tehran. Ibrahim Raisi was also among the four judges who had given the verdict. In 2019, the US Treasury Department had imposed sanctions on Raisi.

Raisi's death is being celebrated the most in the city of Sakez, which is the home town of Mahsa Amini, the face of the hijab movement in Iran. Amini was arrested and beaten badly by the police. She died during her treatment in September 2022.

READ | DNA Explainer: Why did deceased Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi wore black turban?

After this, the movement regarding the dress code for women became fierce. But Raisi strictly suppressed it. Many international human rights organizations condemned the Iranian government. The US and Western countries condemned it, but Raisi stood firm on the decision.

He strictly enforced the dress code for women. The leaders of the movement were hanged one by one. This frightened the rest of the protesters, and the hijab movement came to a halt. This is why a large section of Iran hates Raisi. This is the reason why some people celebrated Raisi's death, including the city of Sakez.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Sight Care Reviews (Real User EXPERIENCE) Ingredients, Benefits, And Side Effects Of Vision Support Formula Revealed!

Google CEO Sundar Pichai reveals his favourite foods in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and they are...

Meet actor, whose one mistake destroyed his career but made Shah Rukh Khan superstar; he later got arrested for...

AAP protest outside BJP HQ today: Delhi police issues traffic advisory, check routes to avoid

Meet man, left Rs 1290608 crore company to join Azim Premji’s firm, promoted to run Rs 2410000000000…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement