Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA Explainer: Why did deceased Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi wore black turban?

ED seeks FCRA probe in Rs 7 crore foreign funding, AAP calls it BJP's new conspiracy

Tata Motors unveils its new Rs 43000 crore investment plan for...

Iran President Ebrahim Raisi's death: Will it impact gold, oil prices and stock markets?

Meet actress, who quit Bollywood after one film, married businessman, got divorced while she was pregnant, is now...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA Explainer: Why did deceased Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi wore black turban?

ED seeks FCRA probe in Rs 7 crore foreign funding, AAP calls it BJP's new conspiracy

Tata Motors unveils its new Rs 43000 crore investment plan for...

8 Bollywood superstars who haven't won National Award

8 benefits of breastfeeding babies

8 superfoods with anti-inflammatory benefits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh To Contest From Jail: Can He Win Against BJP, AAP, SAD, Congress?

Swati Maliwal Row Explained: How It Will Affect AAP In Lok Sabha Polls? | Delhi | Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

Meet actress, who quit Bollywood after one film, married businessman, got divorced while she was pregnant, is now...

Gauahar Khan shares she had 'very confusing and frustrating time' while casting vote in Mumbai: 'I went looking from...'

Jacqueline Fernandez looks breathtaking in golden Mikael D couture gown in her debut at Cannes Film Festival 2024

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress, who quit Bollywood after one film, married businessman, got divorced while she was pregnant, is now...

Popular influencer Malvika Sitlani married businessman Akhil Aryan in 2020, and divorced him in 2023 while she was pregnant. She has also acted in the 2017 film Meri Pyaari Bindu.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 20, 2024, 09:17 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Malvika Sitlani with her daughter Abigail/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The 2017 romantic drama Meri Pyaari Bindu starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra in the leading roles. Malvika Sitlani made her acting debut with the film. As the movie bombed at the box office, Malvika quit the film industry and started vlogging and is now a prominent beauty influencer renowned for her expertise in makeup and skincare.

In 2020, Malvika married her long-time boyfriend Akhil Aryan, who is the co-founder of ION Energy. Akhil founded the company in 2016 with Alexandre Collet. As per Forbes, ION Energy is a tech startup that optimizes battery management systems (BMS) and enhances the life and performance of lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles.

In February 2023, Malvika and Akhil decided to part ways when she was pregnant with their first child. She took to her Instagram and made the announcement, in which she wrote, "Hi everyone, just wanted to let you know that Akhil and I have parted ways. The past few months have been extremely painful and difficult for us. You have been a part of our journey since the beginning and I want to thank you for all your love towards us. This is our new normal and we're learning to navigate it. We plan on co-parenting and being the best we can be for ourselves and our kid. We request you to respect our privacy and allow us to heal. Malvika". 

In May last year, Malvika gave birth to a baby girl whom she named Abigail. Now, in a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, the influencer has opened up on why she took divorce from Akhil. She has said, "Though we have a lot of admiration, love and respect for each other, I feel like, eventually you just grow apart sometimes, and that's what happened, and it happens to so many people. Like I said don't put your favourite stars or public figures on a pedestal. They all are leading very regular lives and they all have issues at the back and that should be private and within closed doors and shouldn't be discussed out there, and specially because I have a baby now."

Malvika Sitlani now runs her beauty and lifestyle brand named Masic beauty, which she founded in 2020 with her best friend Veronica Bahl.

READ | Meet actor, who was once Aamir, Shah Rukh's rival, never became superstar, worked as hotel manager, is now...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Gullak 4 trailer: Mishra family witness clash between parenting and adulthood, fans say 'this show should never end'

Gauahar Khan shares she had 'very confusing and frustrating time' while casting vote in Mumbai: 'I went looking from...'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali says actors 'hijack' credit, don't acknowledge technicians: 'The problem in Indian cinema is...'

Watch: MS Dhoni returns to hometown Ranchi day after CSK's IPL 2024 elimination

Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching, became IPS then IAS, bagged AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement