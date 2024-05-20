Meet actress, who quit Bollywood after one film, married businessman, got divorced while she was pregnant, is now...

Popular influencer Malvika Sitlani married businessman Akhil Aryan in 2020, and divorced him in 2023 while she was pregnant. She has also acted in the 2017 film Meri Pyaari Bindu.

The 2017 romantic drama Meri Pyaari Bindu starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra in the leading roles. Malvika Sitlani made her acting debut with the film. As the movie bombed at the box office, Malvika quit the film industry and started vlogging and is now a prominent beauty influencer renowned for her expertise in makeup and skincare.

In 2020, Malvika married her long-time boyfriend Akhil Aryan, who is the co-founder of ION Energy. Akhil founded the company in 2016 with Alexandre Collet. As per Forbes, ION Energy is a tech startup that optimizes battery management systems (BMS) and enhances the life and performance of lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles.

In February 2023, Malvika and Akhil decided to part ways when she was pregnant with their first child. She took to her Instagram and made the announcement, in which she wrote, "Hi everyone, just wanted to let you know that Akhil and I have parted ways. The past few months have been extremely painful and difficult for us. You have been a part of our journey since the beginning and I want to thank you for all your love towards us. This is our new normal and we're learning to navigate it. We plan on co-parenting and being the best we can be for ourselves and our kid. We request you to respect our privacy and allow us to heal. Malvika".

In May last year, Malvika gave birth to a baby girl whom she named Abigail. Now, in a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, the influencer has opened up on why she took divorce from Akhil. She has said, "Though we have a lot of admiration, love and respect for each other, I feel like, eventually you just grow apart sometimes, and that's what happened, and it happens to so many people. Like I said don't put your favourite stars or public figures on a pedestal. They all are leading very regular lives and they all have issues at the back and that should be private and within closed doors and shouldn't be discussed out there, and specially because I have a baby now."

Malvika Sitlani now runs her beauty and lifestyle brand named Masic beauty, which she founded in 2020 with her best friend Veronica Bahl.

READ | Meet actor, who was once Aamir, Shah Rukh's rival, never became superstar, worked as hotel manager, is now...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.