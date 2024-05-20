Twitter
Zomato delivers non-veg thali to pregnant customer instead of veg, company reacts

A Bengaluru resident, Shobhit Siddharth, received a chicken thali instead of the paneer thali he ordered for his pregnant wife via Zomato.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 20, 2024, 11:25 AM IST

The popularity of food delivery apps has soared in recent years, offering a convenient solution for today's fast-paced lifestyle. However, this growth has also brought to light several issues, such as late deliveries, incorrect orders, and misplaced items. A recent incident involving a mistaken delivery has drawn significant attention online.

On Saturday, Bengaluru resident Shobhit Siddharth took to social media platform X to share his frustrating experience with Zomato. Siddharth had ordered a paneer thali, a vegetarian meal, but was instead delivered a chicken thali. The meal was intended for his pregnant wife, making the error particularly distressing.

"Zomato care to explain why a non-veg thali was sent when the order was of paneer thali? How do you expect a vegetarian to eat chicken? Care to explain? That also she is a pregnant lady. What if things could have gone wrong?" Siddharth wrote, posting a screenshot of his Zomato order alongside a picture of the incorrect delivery.

Siddharth's post quickly went viral, prompting a response from Zomato Care. "We make amends for this mix-up and understand how distressing it must've been for you. We take your dietary preferences very seriously and would never intend to disrespect them. Please allow us some time to get this checked and we will get back to you via call or email," the company responded.

In a follow-up post, Zomato added, "We discussed your recent bumpy experience via call and gave you the best resolution from our end. If you need more help, holla at us! Thank you for being patient throughout." However, Siddharth was not satisfied with their response. "The resolution promised has not been fulfilled yet, and neither have I received the promised email, so no, you have not done anything so far," he replied.

The restaurant responsible for the order also issued a statement. "Dear Shobhit, We deeply regret the inconvenience. Be assured that we will promptly resolve your issue. Kindly DM us with your contact number. Our Customer Support team will be happy to do the needful," the eatery said.

