Kiara Advani channels Audrey Hepburn in pink and black gown at Cannes 2024 gala dinner

At the 77th Cannes Film Festival gala dinner, the Bollywood actress Kiara Advani appeared as if she had stepped out of an Audrey Hepburn movie, radiating vintage Hollywood charm.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 19, 2024, 12:05 PM IST

Actor Kiara Advani captivated onlookers as she graced the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala dinner at the ongoing 77th Cannes Film Festival. Amidst a flurry of social media buzz, pictures and videos of the Bollywood star emerged, showcasing her impeccable style and grace.

At the 77th Cannes Film Festival gala dinner, the Bollywood actress appeared as if she had stepped out of an Audrey Hepburn movie, radiating vintage Hollywood charm. For the prestigious event, Kiara donned an exquisite off-shoulder silk gown in shades of pink and black, accentuated by a striking pink bow adorning the back. Complementing her ensemble, she opted for a chic high bun hairstyle and accessorized with a necklace and black lace gloves.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

The gala served as a platform to honour six remarkable women, including Kiara Advani, for their contributions to the world of cinema. The official 'X' account of Red Sea Film shared glimpses from the event, underscoring the significance of celebrating female storytellers and their trailblazing achievements.

Kiara's Cannes journey has been nothing short of spectacular, with her fashion choices making waves on the international stage. Prior to her appearance at the Women in Cinema Gala, she graced the Red Sea Film Festival in a captivating orange bodycon outfit, radiating glamour and sophistication. Additionally, she stunned attendees in an ivory crepe-back satin dress featuring a daring thigh-high slit, courtesy of designer Prabal Gurung.

Elevating her ensemble with statement earrings and heels, Kiara effortlessly commanded attention with her understated yet refined style. The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will conclude on May 25.

(With inputs from ANI)

