Weather update: Heatwave reigns; IMD predicts rainfall in these states; Check full forecast here

Today, Interior Karnataka is likely to witness heatwave conditions, while East Rajasthan is forecasted to experience them on May 8 and 9.

Shweta Singh

Updated : May 08, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

The Indian Meteorological Department's latest forecast predicts the expansion of heatwave conditions across South Peninsular India, with expectations for a gradual decrease. Concurrently, East and South Peninsular India may experience a wet spell accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms until May 11th.

Heatwave conditions in these states:

Today, Interior Karnataka is likely to witness heatwave conditions, while East Rajasthan is forecasted to experience them on May 8 and 9. Similar weather patterns are anticipated in West Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh from May 8 to 10, 2024.

Cyclonic circulations are observed over northeast Assam and northeast Madhya Pradesh in the lower tropospheric levels. Strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal directed towards East and Northeast India are expected to persist at lower tropospheric levels for the next 2-3 days.

Rainfall predictions:

Under the aforementioned influence, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura may experience scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the next 6 days. Heavy rainfall is expected over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and Yanam today.

Fairly widespread to light to moderate rainfall, coupled with thunderstorms, lightning, and squally winds, is anticipated in West Bengal and Sikkim from May 8th to 11th. Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha may encounter scattered to fairly widespread rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds during the same period. East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh might also experience similar weather patterns starting today, persisting until May 11th. Additionally, there is a possibility of hailstorm activity over Vidarbha today.

Temperature changes:

There is no significant alteration expected in maximum temperatures over most parts of the plains of Northwest India, except for West Rajasthan, where temperatures may rise by 2-3°C over the next 2 days. A decrease in maximum temperatures by about 3-4°C is likely over East India within the next 24 hours, with no major change thereafter. Furthermore, there is no significant change projected in maximum temperatures over the rest of India.

 

