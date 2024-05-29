Twitter
Bollywood

Maharaj: Junaid Khan debuts as journalist taking on religious leader Jaideep Ahlawat, this real incident inspired film

It's Junaid Khan v/s Jaideep Ahlawati in the period drama Maharaj that revolves around the 1862 Libel Case.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 29, 2024, 12:21 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Maharaj: Junaid Khan debuts as journalist taking on religious leader Jaideep Ahlawat, this real incident inspired film
On Wednesday, Netflix dropped the first look poster of Maharaj starring Aamir Khan's son Junaid and Jaideep Ahlawati in the period drama revolves around the 1862 Libel Case. It also marks Junaid's debut. 

The year is 1862, a time when there were only three universities in India, Rabindranath Tagore is a year old and the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857 continues to fan the flames of independence. Against all odds, one man takes a courageous stand in a landmark legal battle, a true story that’s now come to light in Maharaj — more than 160 years later.

Karsandas Mulji, a journalist and social reformer, was a pioneering advocate for women’s rights and social reform. A student at Elphinstone College in Mumbai and a protégé of the scholar-leader Dadabhai Naoroji, he wrote on widow remarriage, stood up for the oppressed, and sowed the seeds of reform in society.

It all came to a head in the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, which was ignited by allegations of misconduct by a prominent figure, the case garnered widespread attention and scrutiny, setting the stage for what many consider to be one of the most significant legal battles of all time.

Fast forward to 2024, Netflix and Yash Raj Films showcase Mulji’s acts of bravery in Maharaj, which debuts on June 14. Based on the libel case, the film introduces audiences to Junaid Khan in his acting debut. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, Maharaj also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey, and a special appearance by Sharvari.

The film, directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, features Jaideep Ahlawat, Junaid Khan, Shalini Pandey, Sharvari (guest appearance).  After 162 years, audiences will finally witness the strength of one man’s resolve to challenge the status quo in Maharaj, premiering on June 14, only on Netflix.

