Bollywood

Meet OTT superstar's wife, who buys second hand clothes, was once an actress, worked with Hrithik, Ajay Devgn, now..

Shabana Raza did not become a superstar but was a part of several significant films in the 11 years of her career including Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet' opposite Ajay Devgn, 'Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai', and 'Fiza' opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 29, 2024, 12:19 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet OTT superstar's wife, who buys second hand clothes, was once an actress, worked with Hrithik, Ajay Devgn, now..
Many Bollywood actresses enter the film industry and become successful but then quit acting either due to professional complications or their personal life. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who quit acting after 11 years of career in films. She made her debut with Bobby Deol but then quit the film world after many years. 

The actress we are talking about is none other than Shabana Raza, professionally known as Neha. The actress worked with Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan and is married to a superstar. 

Shabana Raza made her debut opposite Bobby Deol in 'Kareeb' in 1998. It was at this time that she also changed her name to Neha. Shabana was once quoted as saying, "I was never Neha. I was always Shabana. I was forced to change my name too. I was not okay with it at all. My parents proudly named me Shabana. There was no need to change it, but nobody listened to me. I have matured a lot since I entered the industry. I was very apprehensive about everything before but I understand better now." 

Shabana Raza did not become a superstar but was a part of several significant films in the 11 years of her career including Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet' opposite Ajay Devgn, 'Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai', and 'Fiza' opposite Hrithik Roshan. 

In 2009, Shabana Raza quit acting after getting married to superstar Manoj Bajpayee. The couple have a daughter together. 

Shabana Raza Bajapayee recently made a comeback in the film industry as a producer. She is the producer of Manoj Bajapayee's film Bhaiyya Ji'. 

Despite her husband being a superstar, Shabana Raza still believes in living a simple life. In a recent interview, Manoj Bajapayee revealed that whenever he and his wife Shabana go to the US, they shop for second-hand clothes from the thrift stores there. "When we feel that we have worn some clothes enough and will not wear them anymore, we pack them in cartons. Then we send them to our friends or relatives in different cities. They then distribute them to the needy people. There is no point in throwing clothes," he said.

