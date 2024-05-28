Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

US: Tornado kills more than 20 people across 4 states amid severe storms

'Horror must stop': UN chief condemns Israeli strike in Rafah

Meet woman, one of youngest CEOs in India, who runs company worth Rs 101406 crore, her business is...

'Simple, boring resume can get you...,' says former recruiter with Google, Apple, Samsung

Meet man who left high-paying job at Azim Premji’s Wipro to start business, built Rs 260 crore company, he is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman, one of youngest CEOs in India, who runs company worth Rs 101406 crore, her business is...

Who is Mehzabeen Coatwala? Munawar Faruqui’s rumoured 2nd wife, makeup artist, Dhanashree’s…

DNA TV Show: PM Modi vs CM Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal for final phase of Lok Sabha Elections

AI imagines Indians on Mars

Reason behind high temperature in Delhi

Foods that cause indigestion, bloating and gas

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Aide Bibhav Kumar's Bail Plea Rejected

Hassan Sex Scandal: JDS MP Prajwal Revanna Releases Video, Promises To Appear Before SIT I Karnataka

BJP's Bansuri Swaraj Speaks About Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Exclusive

Who is Mehzabeen Coatwala? Munawar Faruqui’s rumoured 2nd wife, makeup artist, Dhanashree’s…

Sharmin Segal slammed again for calling Heeramandi co-star Aditi Rao Hydari 'school girl': 'She does not know...'

Fahadh Faasil says he has been diagnosed with ADHD at the age of 41: 'I am clinically...'

HomeWorld

World

US: Tornado kills more than 20 people across 4 states amid severe storms

The US is preparing for what government forecasters have called a potentially "extraordinary" 2024 Atlantic hurricane season beginning next Saturday.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 28, 2024, 07:12 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

US: Tornado kills more than 20 people across 4 states amid severe storms
Reuters Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tornado-spawning thunderstorms that swept the Southern Plains and the Ozark Mountains have killed at least 21 people across four US states as of Monday afternoon and wrecked hundreds of buildings, as forecasters warned of more severe weather. The death toll over the three-day Memorial Day holiday weekend included at least eight fatalities in Arkansas, seven in Texas, four in Kentucky, and two in Oklahoma, according to tallies by state emergency authorities.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for parts of New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania until Monday evening, the National Weather Service said. The watch was in effect for more than 30 million people in the Northeast, as the storms were expected to move to that part of the East Coast. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency early on Monday. The weather service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Atlanta area other parts of Georgia and several western South Carolina counties until at least Monday afternoon.

"It was a tough night for our people," Beshear posted on social media platform X on Monday. He later said in a press briefing that devastating storms had hit almost the entire state. The storms damaged 100 state highways and roads, officials said. At least seven people perished - including a 2-year-old and a 5-year-old from a family - and nearly 100 were injured on Saturday night when a powerful tornado struck communities in North Texas near the Oklahoma border, Governor Greg Abbott told a Sunday news conference.

Late on Sunday, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said at least eight people died in her state after the storms. An Arkansan suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease died due to a lack of oxygen when the power went out. President Joe Biden offered condolences for the lives lost when he spoke on Monday with Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Governors Abbott and Sanders, the White House said.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency was on the ground conducting damage assessments with state and local counterparts, the White House said, adding that Biden had directed federal agencies to provide support as needed. Hundreds of thousands of Americans were without power on Monday due to the weather, according to the PowerOutage.US tracking website. In Kentucky alone, more than 160,000 customers lacked electricity.

In some areas, restoring power could take days, Kentucky Governor Beshear said in a news briefing. The weather service warned that additional storms would move through the Ohio and Tennessee valleys, bringing damaging winds, large hail, and more tornadoes, as well as heavy downpours capable of triggering flash floods.

The latest extreme weather came just days after a powerful tornado ripped through an Iowa town, killing four people, and more twisters touched down in Texas last week. The US is preparing for what government forecasters have called a potentially "extraordinary" 2024 Atlantic hurricane season beginning next Saturday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from Reuters)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Deepika Padukone's stunning yellow gown, that she recently wore, sold out within 20 minutes for the price of...

Hijab, beard is banned in this country with 96% Muslim population

Tragic fire at apartment in Saudi Arabia claims life of Moodbidri businessman's toddler son

Ali Fazal slams FTII for celebrating Payal Kapadia's historic win at Cannes after filing FIR against her for...

Fahadh Faasil says he has been diagnosed with ADHD at the age of 41: 'I am clinically...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement