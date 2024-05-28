DNA TV Show: UP's Purvanchal set for intense BJP vs SP-Congress battle in Phase 7

The seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held on June 1 for 57 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across eight states and UTs. In Uttar Pradesh, polling will be held on 13 seats including Varanasi on June 1.

The fight for Purvanchal has reached its peak with the entry of two boys into the Prime Minister's constituency Varanasi. After passing six rounds of elections, Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav entered Varanasi on Tuesday. The duo campaigned in Kashi and claimed the India Alliance government was going to be formed on June 4.

However, BJP has not yet quipped that Akhilesh Yadav himself has accepted defeat in Kashi as he said that he is winning 89 out of 80 seats, except Kashi. By making Kashi as a base camp, BJP is aiming for the entire 13 seats of Purvanchal.

Out of the 13 poll-bound seats in Purvanchal in the seventh phase, BJP has concerns about three seats -- Ghazipur, Ghosi and Ballia. The Ghazipur seat was won by Afzal Ansari on a BSP ticket in 2019, this time he is on an SP ticket against BJP's Parasnath Rai.

Ghosi seat was last held with BSP and this time the contest is between Arvind Rajbhar of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and Rajeev Rai of SP. In Ballia, SP's Sanatan Pandey is facing BJP's Neeraj Shekhar.

Even in the 2002 Assembly elections, BJP could win only 4 out of 18 seats here. The combination of castes is important in Purvanchal. Mukhtar Ansari factor is also effective in Ghazipur and Ghosi. From Varanasi to Gorakhpur, BJP is confident that brand Modi and Yogi is enough.

