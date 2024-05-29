Meet woman who left high-paying job in US, then built Rs 78000 crore firm, her business is…

A source of inspiration for many, particularly aspiring female entrepreneurs, is Neha Narkhede's incredible journey from software engineer to prosperous entrepreneur. Neha, an Indian, began her career in computer science after graduating from Georgia Tech in the United States with a master's degree. Her first jobs were as a software engineer for well-known tech companies like LinkedIn and Oracle. Even though Neha was happy in her work, she had a strong desire to forge her own route. In 2014, she finally made the leap and founded Confluent, a streaming data platforms company. Neha currently owns more than 6% of Confluent, a company with a market valuation of $9.4 billion (more than Rs 78,000 crore).

Neha's entrepreneurial spirit persisted despite her first success, and in 2021 she founded Oscilar, a fraud detection company, where she currently holds the position of CEO. Her significant investment of nearly Rs 160 crore in Oscilar is proof of her unwavering dedication to the project.

Neha tells how her father told her stories of women breaking through the glass ceiling, and she credits him with giving her a sense of empowerment. Growing up, she was further inspired by the stories of women like Indira Gandhi, Kiran Bedi, and Indra Nooyi, who demonstrated that women could accomplish anything they set their minds to.