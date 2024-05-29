Meet biggest Indian superstar of past decade, earned Rs 8700 crore, not Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Akshay, Prabhas, Vijay

IMDb has released a list of most viewed Indian stars of the last decade and one actress has beaten the likes of Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Aamir, and Prabhas to number one

On Wednesday, the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) unveiled an extensive list – the most-viewed Indian film stars on the platform in the last decade. The list of 100 names feature some familiar faces and some surprises too. But the biggest surprise was at the top of the list itself. The name at the top is not one of the Khans or Akshay Kumar or even a south superstar like Prabhas, but an actress who has dominated the box office for years.

India’s most popular star of the last decade is...

IMDb’s list of Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade is headed by Deepika Padukone, who edges out Shah Rukh Khan for the stop spot. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is at the third spot while Alia Bhatt sits pretty at fourth. The other two Khans – Aamir and Salman – are at numbers 6 and 8 respectively. While two recently-deceased stars – Irrfan Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput – are at 5 and 7 respectively. The top 10 is rounded out by Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar. Among stars from the south, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nayanthara are in the top 20, while Prabhas and Dhanush are at 29 and 30. The list is a good reference to these star’s continued popularity online. IMDb is considered as one of the most popular go-to destinations for all movie-related info and trivia globally. How many times a star is searched on IMDb is considered a good metric of a star’s popularity. Given the data is for over a decade, it gives a good measure of one’s popularity over time as well.

Deepika Padukone’s stellar run at the box office

Since her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om in 2007, the actress has appeared in a number of hits, including Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and Pathaan. Through her appearances in Bollywood and her lone Hollywood hit, Deepika is the highest-grossing Indian actress ever. Her films have grossed over Rs 8700 crore worldwide (a figure that includes $345 million gross of her only Hollywood release – XXX: The Return of Xander Cage). This figure is not just more than what the films of Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt have earned, but even higher than the total box office gross of Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

