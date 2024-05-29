Twitter
Sex scandal accused Prajwal Revanna to return from Germany to Bengaluru tomorrow: Sources

According to sources in the Special Investigation Team, the 33-year-old grandson of JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda is expected to land in Bengaluru in the small hours of May 31.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 29, 2024, 01:15 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, who is facing sexual abuse charges, has booked a return flight ticket to Bengaluru from Munich on May 30, official sources said on Wednesday. According to sources in the Special Investigation Team, the 33-year-old grandson of JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda is expected to land in Bengaluru in the small hours of May 31.

The SIT is maintaining vigil at the Kempegowda airport here to arrest him as soon as he lands, they said.

The MP, who is seeking re-election as the NDA candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha segment, fled to a foreign country as soon as the news broke out that the Karnataka State Commission for Women requested Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to order an investigation into the huge cache of explicit videos showing several women being sexually assaulted allegedly by him.

So far two cases of sexual assault have been registered against Prajwal.

Two days ago, the Hassan MP released a video message in which he promised to appear before the SIT on May 31 and cooperate with the inquiry.

The MP has twice cancelled the flight ticket from Germany in the past, the sources added.

Meanwhile, the SIT conducted searches at Prajwal's residence in the district headquarters town of Hassan on Tuesday which went on till late in the night.

''Some incriminating materials have been seized,'' they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

