Terra and Mare: Hidden meaning behind Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding bash theme

The theme of the second pre-wedding celebration is 'Terra and Mare' which translates to 'Land and Sea'. This theme not only best describes the festivities but also the nature of the relationship between Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are some of the richest people in the world and are leaving no stone unturned to make their son Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant feel special before their wedding in July. After a three-day luxurious pre-wedding bash in Gujarat's Jamnagar in March, the Ambani family has now flown to France for the second pre-wedding celebration of the young couple.

The pre-wedding functions of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will be held between May 29 and June 1 on a cruise ship off the coast of South France. Celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, MS Dhoni, and Salman Khan, among others, have already left for the extravagant gathering.

In the leaked invitation card of the second pre-wedding bash, it's written in bold letters, "La Vite E Un Viaggio" which means "life is a journey". The invitation card reads, "These days when friends come together, will be the adventure of a lifetime." The second pre-wedding event is to be held in Italy and France.

The theme of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding celebration is 'Terra and Mare' which translates to 'Land and Sea'. This theme not only best describes the festivities but also the nature of the relationship between Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant who are both nature lovers. The theme of their first pre-wedding bash was grounding and the theme of the second pre-wedding celebration depicts the vastness of the ocean and the depth of the love they share for each other, their families, and nature.

Let us tell you that Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding bash will begin on May 29 with a welcome lunch, followed by a 'starry night' event. The guests will then land in Rome and end the day with a 'Toga Party' on the cruise. They will then attend the Masquerade bash at Cannes and continue with an afterparty on the cruise. The four-day pre-wedding celebration will conclude on June 1.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot on July 12 this year.