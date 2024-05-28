Terra and Mare: Hidden meaning behind Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding bash theme

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This film had factory worker as hero, journalist as heroine, no trained actors or top stars, still became huge hit

'Trying...': Amid divorce rumours with Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic reacts to son's video with Krunal Pandya

Meet IAS officer, who became UPSC topper in 1st attempt, sister is also IAS officer, mother cracked UPSC exam, she is...

Meet student who cleared JEE Advanced with AIR 1, went to IIT Bombay but left after a year due to..

Hrithik Roshan's biggest hit earned Rs 471 crore, co-star never had another hit; not Bang Bang, Dhoom 2, Fighter, Krrish

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This film had factory worker as hero, journalist as heroine, no trained actors or top stars, still became huge hit

'Trying...': Amid divorce rumours with Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic reacts to son's video with Krunal Pandya

Meet IAS officer, who became UPSC topper in 1st attempt, sister is also IAS officer, mother cracked UPSC exam, she is...

Animals that don't breathe air

 8 Nutritious and healthy gluten-free grains

This Mughal king married his own daughter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Pune Porsche Crash: Rs 3 Lakh Given To Change Teen's Blood Sample, Doctors Arrested

Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire: Fourth Accused Caught By Police, Two More On The Run

Blast In J&K: Three Injured After A Mysterious Blast Occurred In J&K's Samba

This film had factory worker as hero, journalist as heroine, no trained actors or top stars, still became huge hit

Hrithik Roshan's biggest hit earned Rs 471 crore, co-star never had another hit; not Bang Bang, Dhoom 2, Fighter, Krrish

'Once there was terrorism, unrest...': Rohit Shetty shares BTS video from shoot of Singham Again in Kashmir, pens note

HomeViral

Viral

Terra and Mare: Hidden meaning behind Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding bash theme

The theme of the second pre-wedding celebration is 'Terra and Mare' which translates to 'Land and Sea'. This theme not only best describes the festivities but also the nature of the relationship between Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 28, 2024, 01:24 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Terra and Mare: Hidden meaning behind Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding bash theme
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are some of the richest people in the world and are leaving no stone unturned to make their son Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant feel special before their wedding in July. After a three-day luxurious pre-wedding bash in Gujarat's Jamnagar in March, the Ambani family has now flown to France for the second pre-wedding celebration of the young couple. 

The pre-wedding functions of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will be held between May 29 and June 1 on a cruise ship off the coast of South France. Celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, MS Dhoni, and Salman Khan, among others, have already left for the extravagant gathering. 

In the leaked invitation card of the second pre-wedding bash, it's written in bold letters, "La Vite E Un Viaggio" which means "life is a journey". The invitation card reads, "These days when friends come together, will be the adventure of a lifetime." The second pre-wedding event is to be held in Italy and France.

The theme of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding celebration is 'Terra and Mare' which translates to 'Land and Sea'. This theme not only best describes the festivities but also the nature of the relationship between Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant who are both nature lovers. The theme of their first pre-wedding bash was grounding and the theme of the second pre-wedding celebration depicts the vastness of the ocean and the depth of the love they share for each other, their families, and nature. 

Let us tell you that Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding bash will begin on May 29 with a welcome lunch, followed by a 'starry night' event. The guests will then land in Rome and end the day with a 'Toga Party' on the cruise. They will then attend the Masquerade bash at Cannes and continue with an afterparty on the cruise. The four-day pre-wedding celebration will conclude on June 1. 

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot on July 12 this year. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu calls strike on Rafah 'tragic mistake,' says 'we are investigating'

Delhi traffic advisory issued for today: Check restrictions, routes to avoid here

'Simple, boring resume can get you...,' says former recruiter with Google, Apple, Samsung

IPL 2024 awards list: Who won Orange Cap, Purple Cap, most valuable player, emerging player and other awards?

US: Tornado kills more than 20 people across 4 states amid severe storms

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement