Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This film had factory worker as hero, journalist as heroine, no trained actors or top stars, still became huge hit

'Trying...': Amid divorce rumours with Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic reacts to son's video with Krunal Pandya

Meet IAS officer, who became UPSC topper in 1st attempt, sister is also IAS officer, mother cracked UPSC exam, she is...

Meet student who cleared JEE Advanced with AIR 1, went to IIT Bombay but left after a year due to..

Hrithik Roshan's biggest hit earned Rs 471 crore, co-star never had another hit; not Bang Bang, Dhoom 2, Fighter, Krrish

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This film had factory worker as hero, journalist as heroine, no trained actors or top stars, still became huge hit

'Trying...': Amid divorce rumours with Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic reacts to son's video with Krunal Pandya

Meet IAS officer, who became UPSC topper in 1st attempt, sister is also IAS officer, mother cracked UPSC exam, she is...

Animals that don't breathe air

 8 Nutritious and healthy gluten-free grains

This Mughal king married his own daughter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Pune Porsche Crash: Rs 3 Lakh Given To Change Teen's Blood Sample, Doctors Arrested

Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire: Fourth Accused Caught By Police, Two More On The Run

Blast In J&K: Three Injured After A Mysterious Blast Occurred In J&K's Samba

This film had factory worker as hero, journalist as heroine, no trained actors or top stars, still became huge hit

Hrithik Roshan's biggest hit earned Rs 471 crore, co-star never had another hit; not Bang Bang, Dhoom 2, Fighter, Krrish

'Once there was terrorism, unrest...': Rohit Shetty shares BTS video from shoot of Singham Again in Kashmir, pens note

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IAS officer, who became UPSC topper in 1st attempt, sister is also IAS officer, mother cracked UPSC exam, she is...

IAS Tina Dabi started preparing for UPSC in the first year of her graduation. She was successful in her very first attempt and emerged as a UPSC topper.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 28, 2024, 02:04 PM IST

Meet IAS officer, who became UPSC topper in 1st attempt, sister is also IAS officer, mother cracked UPSC exam, she is...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tina Dabi, the 2015 UPSC exam topper, is a prominent figure among IAS officers in India. She has received a new posting as Commissioner EGS Rajasthan Jaipur, after previously serving as the District Collector of Jaisalmer. Tina Dabi was on maternity leave since July 2023 and has recently returned after the birth of her son.

Tina Dabi was born on November 9, 1993, in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. Her father Jaswant Dabi was posted as General Manager in BSNL and her mother Himani Dabi has been an officer in IES i.e. Indian Engineering Service. Her younger sister Ria Dabi also became an IAS officer after securing AIR 15. 

Himali Dabi, Tina Dabi's mother, is herself a former UPSC exam topper. She took voluntary retirement to support Tina Dabi in her pursuit of becoming an IAS officer. 

IAS Tina Dabi started preparing for UPSC in the first year of her graduation. She was successful in her very first attempt and emerged as a UPSC topper. 

After moving cities from Bhopal, Tina Dabi studied at Jesus and Mary Convent School in New Delhi. Several reports are claiming that she completed her Class 12th from CBSE and she topped there too. The reports also suggest that she scored 100 out of 100 in Political Science and History in Class 12th CBSE Board Exams. Tina Dabi has graduated in Political Science from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, University of Delhi.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor shot dead in LA at 37

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: 'Red alert' issued as National Capital swelters in severe heatwave; check forecast

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light ends India's 41-year dry run at Cannes, wins prestigious Grand Prix

This island has more cats than humans, it is located in...

De-dollarisation: A rising trend among nations and its impact

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement