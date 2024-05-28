Education

Meet IAS officer, who became UPSC topper in 1st attempt, sister is also IAS officer, mother cracked UPSC exam, she is...

IAS Tina Dabi started preparing for UPSC in the first year of her graduation. She was successful in her very first attempt and emerged as a UPSC topper.

Tina Dabi, the 2015 UPSC exam topper, is a prominent figure among IAS officers in India. She has received a new posting as Commissioner EGS Rajasthan Jaipur, after previously serving as the District Collector of Jaisalmer. Tina Dabi was on maternity leave since July 2023 and has recently returned after the birth of her son.



Tina Dabi was born on November 9, 1993, in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. Her father Jaswant Dabi was posted as General Manager in BSNL and her mother Himani Dabi has been an officer in IES i.e. Indian Engineering Service. Her younger sister Ria Dabi also became an IAS officer after securing AIR 15.



Himali Dabi, Tina Dabi's mother, is herself a former UPSC exam topper. She took voluntary retirement to support Tina Dabi in her pursuit of becoming an IAS officer. IAS Tina Dabi started preparing for UPSC in the first year of her graduation. She was successful in her very first attempt and emerged as a UPSC topper. After moving cities from Bhopal, Tina Dabi studied at Jesus and Mary Convent School in New Delhi. Several reports are claiming that she completed her Class 12th from CBSE and she topped there too. The reports also suggest that she scored 100 out of 100 in Political Science and History in Class 12th CBSE Board Exams. Tina Dabi has graduated in Political Science from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, University of Delhi.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.