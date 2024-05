Gurmeet Ram Rahim: Why Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Was Acquitted In 2002 Murder Case?

In the case of a former Dera official's murder, the Punjab and Haryana High Court cleared Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four other individuals on May 28. In 2002, the former manager of Dera, Ranjit Singh, was killed.