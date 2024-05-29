Twitter
Angaaron: Rashmika Mandanna copies Allu Arjun's hook step in new Pushpa 2 song, fans can't get enough of Shreya Ghoshal

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna sets internet on fire with their chemistry in the new Pushpa 2 song Angaaron: The Couple Song.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 29, 2024, 12:12 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

The fever of Pushpa 2: The Rule is already high and amidst this, the makers have released the second track, Angaaron: The Couple Song featuring National Award winner Allu Arjun as Pushparaj and Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli. While the teaser and the first single, Pushpa Pushpa, created a massive buzz, the second single is taking social media by storm.

The lyrical video song gives the audiences a glimpse into actual sets of their favourite film and the making of the song. It shows maestro director Sukumar enjoying shooting this song and dancing to the tune of ace choreographer Ganesh Acharya with the rest of the cast and crew. 

The engaging tune of the song is upbeat, and composer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) has again created a stir with this new rendition. Released in 6 different languages: Sooseki (Telugu), Angaaron (Hindi), Soodaana (Tamil), Nodoka (Kannada), Kandaalo (Malayalam), and Aaguner (Bengali), the song is helmed and wonderfully rendered in the voice of melody queen Shreya Ghoshal in all 6 languages. The song is a fun, peppy number that is sure to create a stir among the masses. 

Watching blockbuster Jodi, Allu Arjun as Pushparaj, and Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli is indeed a treat for the fans. The on-screen chemistry between the two is unmissable and will be seen more mature in part 2, While Allu Arjun is high on energy and swag, Rashmika is back with her Saami Saami charm that has fans gushing over the song.

The lyrical video features catchy hook steps that will rule the reel universe. The second single, The Couple Song, has indeed built high anticipation for the release of the film. Moreover, while the first single from the film, Pushpa Pushpa, created a record by achieving 100 million+ views across six languages on YouTube with 2.26 million+ likes, the second single will surely set its own record. 

Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released in theatres worldwide on August 15th, 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
