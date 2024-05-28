Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash: Here's what Mukesh Ambani's guests will get to eat during ceremony

This elegant celebration will be held on a luxurious cruise departing from Italy from May 29 to June 1, 2024.

Following the March mega-gala in Jamnagar, billionaire parents Mukesh and Nita Ambani will once again throw a second pre-wedding celebration for their son Anant and daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant.

It will reportedly accommodate 800 special guests and include a luxurious European cruise that travels 4,380 kilometres through picturesque scenery from Italy to the South of France. Additionally, a group of 600 hospitality personnel will be present to attend to every guest's needs.

Similar to any other celebration, there will be a variety of treats available to tempt the guests' palates. There will be a selection of North Indian, Gujarati, Parsi, Italian, and French cuisines, according to reports. Additionally, a lot of regional French and Italian cuisine is anticipated because the cruise will sail from Italy to France.