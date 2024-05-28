Meet superstar who gave Bollywood's first Rs 100 crore film, quit acting at peak of her career, married man with..

Many actresses in Bollywood make superhit debuts in the film industry and work with some of the most reputed actors and directors but then, at the peak of their career, quit acting either due to professional or personal reasons. Today, we will tell you about Asin Thottumkal, popularly known as Asin, who not only became a superstar in Bollywood but also in the South film industry.

Asin, after making a name for herself in the South, gave back-to-back hit films in Bollywood and left a mark as one of the richest and most popular actresses in India. Throughout her career, Asin worked with superstars like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. However, her journey in the film world was cut short after she got married at the peak of her career and chose to focus on her family life.

Born in October 1985, Asin worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films. She made her debut in 2001 at the age of 15 with Sathyan Anthikkad's Malayalam film 'Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka'.

Her Bollywood debut came much later in 2008 with Aamir Khan starrer 'Ghajini' which became the first Bollywood film to gross more than Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office. Asin then worked in many superhit films like 'Ready' with Salman Khan, 'Bol Bachchan' with Abhishek Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, and 'Khiladi 786' with Akshay Kumar. Her last appearance was in the 2015 film 'All Is Well'.

In 2016, Asin prioritised her personal life and decided to settle down. She got married to Micromax co-founder and CEO Rahul Sharma at the Dusit Devarana Hotel in Delhi. Asin then retired from acting and concentrated on building a family, away from the world of glitz and glamour. Rahul Sharma and Asin welcomed their first child, a daughter, in October 2017 and named her Arin. Rahul Sharma's estimated net worth is Rs 1,300 crore.

