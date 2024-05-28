Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Maharagni glimpse: Kajol beats up goons in massiest avatar in action-packed first look, fans call her 'lady Singham'

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash: Here's what Mukesh Ambani's guests will get to eat during ceremony

India head coach application deadline ends: No top foreigner apply; BCCI, Gautam Gambhir remain…

Delhi court rejects bail plea of Umar Khalid in 2020 riots case

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani to celebrate Akash, Shloka's daughter Veda's birthday on cruise, check theme, other details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash: Here's what Mukesh Ambani's guests will get to eat during ceremony

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani to celebrate Akash, Shloka's daughter Veda's birthday on cruise, check theme, other details

Shikhar Dhawan on what made him turn talk show host for Dhawan Karenge, addresses Kapil Sharma comparison | Exclusive

Leaves to maintain blood sugar levels

10 refreshing places near Delhi-NCR to escape the heat

Most beautiful snakes in world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Pune Porsche Crash: Rs 3 Lakh Given To Change Teen's Blood Sample, Doctors Arrested

Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire: Fourth Accused Caught By Police, Two More On The Run

Blast In J&K: Three Injured After A Mysterious Blast Occurred In J&K's Samba

Meet superstar who gave Bollywood's first Rs 100 crore film, quit acting at peak of her career, married man with..

Shikhar Dhawan on what made him turn talk show host for Dhawan Karenge, addresses Kapil Sharma comparison | Exclusive

Panchayat season 3 public review: Fans hail Neena Gupta, Jitendra Kumar's 'emotional, unbeatable series', call it banger

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Maharagni glimpse: Kajol beats up goons in massiest avatar in action-packed first look, fans call her 'lady Singham'

Along with Kajol, Maharagni also stars Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, and Samyuktha Menon in the leading roles.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 28, 2024, 04:15 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Maharagni glimpse: Kajol beats up goons in massiest avatar in action-packed first look, fans call her 'lady Singham'
Kajol in Maharagni/YouTube screengrab
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kajol surprised her fans on Tuesday when she unveiled the first look of her upcoming film Maharagni. The action thriller's first look shows the actress in her massiest avatar as she stylishly beats up goons with a sword. The film also has Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, and Samyuktha Menon in the leading roles, as seen in the video.

Taking to her Instagram, Kajol shared the video and wrote, "So kicked to share this with you guys...#Maharagni aka Queen of queens. Take a moment and have fun! Hope u guys like it." The video's official YouTube description reads as, "Get ready for a cinematic thrill ride! Maharagni is an explosive cocktail of intense drama, raw emotions, and mind-blowing action sequences that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Watch the glimpse and get immersed in it!".

Kajol's fans were stunned seeing the actress in the action-packed avatar and couldn't stop praising it. One of them wrote, "Kajol is the only actress after Sridevi mam who can carry the whole movie on her shoulder, it will be a blockbuster for sure", while another added, "Finally, Kajol is in a full-on masala movie and doing action with style." "Mrs Devgn aka Kajol ma'am in full mass action heroine avatar, she is Lady Singham", read another comment referring to Ajay Devgn's popular character of Singham.

Maharagni is directed by the Telugu filmmaker Charantej Uppalapati in his Hindi directorial debut. It is produced by Venkata Anish Dorigillu and Harman Baweja under their banners E7 Entertainment and Baweja Studios. The film's release date hasn't been announced yet.

READ | This south film starred four superstars, grossed Rs 414 crore worldwide, but Hindi version flopped, earned just...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Rajkot gaming zone fire: Gujarat government suspends 7 officials for negligence

Meet IAS officer, who became UPSC topper in 1st attempt, sister is also IAS officer, mother cracked UPSC exam, she is...

DNA Verified: Painting behind Rahul, Sonia Gandhi viral selfie is not of Jesus Christ

'Felt bad for...': Amitabh Bachchan reacts to 'most touching' moment from IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH final

Hrithik Roshan's biggest hit earned Rs 471 crore, co-star never had another hit; not Bang Bang, Dhoom 2, Fighter, Krrish

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement