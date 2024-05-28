Maharagni glimpse: Kajol beats up goons in massiest avatar in action-packed first look, fans call her 'lady Singham'

Along with Kajol, Maharagni also stars Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, and Samyuktha Menon in the leading roles.

Kajol surprised her fans on Tuesday when she unveiled the first look of her upcoming film Maharagni. The action thriller's first look shows the actress in her massiest avatar as she stylishly beats up goons with a sword. The film also has Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, and Samyuktha Menon in the leading roles, as seen in the video.

Taking to her Instagram, Kajol shared the video and wrote, "So kicked to share this with you guys...#Maharagni aka Queen of queens. Take a moment and have fun! Hope u guys like it." The video's official YouTube description reads as, "Get ready for a cinematic thrill ride! Maharagni is an explosive cocktail of intense drama, raw emotions, and mind-blowing action sequences that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Watch the glimpse and get immersed in it!".

Kajol's fans were stunned seeing the actress in the action-packed avatar and couldn't stop praising it. One of them wrote, "Kajol is the only actress after Sridevi mam who can carry the whole movie on her shoulder, it will be a blockbuster for sure", while another added, "Finally, Kajol is in a full-on masala movie and doing action with style." "Mrs Devgn aka Kajol ma'am in full mass action heroine avatar, she is Lady Singham", read another comment referring to Ajay Devgn's popular character of Singham.

Maharagni is directed by the Telugu filmmaker Charantej Uppalapati in his Hindi directorial debut. It is produced by Venkata Anish Dorigillu and Harman Baweja under their banners E7 Entertainment and Baweja Studios. The film's release date hasn't been announced yet.



