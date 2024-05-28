Twitter
Bomb threat on Delhi-Varanasi IndiGo flight, all passengers safe

The aircraft was promptly moved to an isolation bay for thorough security inspection.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 28, 2024, 07:58 AM IST

Bomb threat on Delhi-Varanasi IndiGo flight, all passengers safe
A bomb threat was reported on an Indigo flight from Delhi to Varanasi early this morning, leading to immediate security measures. The aircraft was promptly moved to an isolation bay for thorough security inspection.

Aviation security and a bomb disposal team are currently on site to ensure the situation is handled safely.

According to the Delhi fire service, "There was news of a bomb on the flight going from Delhi to Varanasi at 5:35 AM today. Quick Response Teams (QRT) arrived at the spot".

Delhi Airport Authorities confirmed that all passengers were safe.

"All passengers are safe and the flight is undergoing a detailed inspection. All passengers were evacuated through the emergency exits without incident" and airport spokesperson said.
Further updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI) 

 

