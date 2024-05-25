Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Avneet dropped photos from her Cannes debut and fans continued praising her fashion A-game.
Actress Avneet Kaur attended the 77th Cannes Film Festival to promote her upcoming film Love In Vietnam. Avneet won hearts with her gesture on the red carpet, and now she shared photos from her Cannes appearance on her Instagram. (Image source: Instagram)
1. Avneet Kaur at Cannes red carpet
Avneet Kaur attended the ongoing 77th Cannes Film Festival 2024 and walked the red carpet on Thursday night, May 23. She attended the poster launch of her upcoming film Love In Vietnam on the French Riviera.
2. Avneet Kaur's outfit for the big day
For the special occasion, Avneet Kaur looked dazzling in a navy blue gown with a shimmery trail.
3. Avneet Kaur's gesture that won hearts
During her red carpet walk, she was seen performing a traditional Indian gesture of respect by touching the ground and then her forehead.
4. Avneet Kaur calls her Cannes debut 'dream come true'
The Tiku Weds Sheru actress also took to her Instagram to share the photos with a caption that read, "My debut at the Cannes Red Carpet for my movie Love In Vietnam. A dream come true."
5. Fans hail Avneet Kaur's fashion sense
As soon as Avneet dropped her photos, several fans lauded her fashion A-game. A fan wrote, "My baby girl shining." Another fan wrote, "She's unstoppable now." One of the fans wrote, "The Red Carpet is so lucky That she had u standing and walking in there for some time."
Avneet features in Omung Kumar's Love in Vietnam alongside Shantanu Maheshwari. The first look of Omung Kumar's production debut was recently unveiled at the ongoing 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.
