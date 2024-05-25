Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

5/5

As soon as Avneet dropped her photos, several fans lauded her fashion A-game. A fan wrote, "My baby girl shining." Another fan wrote, "She's unstoppable now." One of the fans wrote, "The Red Carpet is so lucky That she had u standing and walking in there for some time."

Avneet features in Omung Kumar's Love in Vietnam alongside Shantanu Maheshwari. The first look of Omung Kumar's production debut was recently unveiled at the ongoing 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.