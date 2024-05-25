Search icon
Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Avneet dropped photos from her Cannes debut and fans continued praising her fashion A-game.

  Simran Singh
    •  
  • |
    •  
  May 25, 2024, 09:08 PM IST

Actress Avneet Kaur attended the 77th Cannes Film Festival to promote her upcoming film Love In Vietnam. Avneet won hearts with her gesture on the red carpet, and now she shared photos from her Cannes appearance on her Instagram. (Image source: Instagram)

1. Avneet Kaur at Cannes red carpet

Avneet Kaur at Cannes red carpet
1/5

Avneet Kaur attended the ongoing 77th Cannes Film Festival 2024 and walked the red carpet on Thursday night, May 23. She attended the poster launch of her upcoming film Love In Vietnam on the French Riviera.

2. Avneet Kaur's outfit for the big day

Avneet Kaur's outfit for the big day
2/5

For the special occasion, Avneet Kaur looked dazzling in a navy blue gown with a shimmery trail. 

3. Avneet Kaur's gesture that won hearts

Avneet Kaur's gesture that won hearts
3/5

During her red carpet walk, she was seen performing a traditional Indian gesture of respect by touching the ground and then her forehead.

4. Avneet Kaur calls her Cannes debut 'dream come true'

Avneet Kaur calls her Cannes debut 'dream come true'
4/5

The Tiku Weds Sheru actress also took to her Instagram to share the photos with a caption that read, "My debut at the Cannes Red Carpet for my movie Love In Vietnam. A dream come true."

5. Fans hail Avneet Kaur's fashion sense

Fans hail Avneet Kaur's fashion sense
5/5

As soon as Avneet dropped her photos, several fans lauded her fashion A-game. A fan wrote, "My baby girl shining." Another fan wrote, "She's unstoppable now." One of the fans wrote, "The Red Carpet is so lucky That she had u standing and walking in there for some time."

Avneet features in Omung Kumar's Love in Vietnam alongside Shantanu Maheshwari. The first look of Omung Kumar's production debut was recently unveiled at the ongoing 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

