Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani to celebrate Akash, Shloka's daughter Veda's birthday on cruise, check theme, other details

In addition to celebrating Anant Ambani's birthday, the Ambani family is getting ready for their union as husband and wife. The celebrations will begin on May 29 in Italy and run through June 1 in Switzerland.

Veda, the granddaughter of Akash and Shloka Ambani, is having a marvelous birthday celebration on May 31, hosted by the Ambani family. The lavish cruise ship where the event, themed "V Turns One Under the Sun," will be held has a festive dress code.

Get ready for the much-anticipated wedding in Mumbai, set to take place from July 6–12. The couple already set the stage with a glamorous pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat, in March, graced by Bollywood stars and foreign dignitaries. With events spanning across nations and a grand finale in Mumbai, the upcoming wedding promises to be a spectacle of grandeur.



On May 31, 2023, Akash and Shloka Ambani welcomed Veda. They announced the news with a cute card.