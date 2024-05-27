Mukesh Ambani's son Anant-Radhika Merchant pre wedding bash: Cruise set sails from Malta not from Miami due to...

The Ambani family had originally intended to take a cruise from Miami, but they had to change to Malta because of parking problems in France. On December 1, 2023, the "Celebrity Ascent cruise," a floating resort with five-star amenities, made its debut in Malta.

The second pre-wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is currently the talk of the town, and everyone is excitedly awaiting news about this momentous occasion. In addition, because of parking concerns, the pre-wedding cruise for Anant and Radhika will now depart from Malta rather than Miami.

B-town celebrities have already begun travelling to Italy in the short time remaining before their second pre-wedding ceremony. According to recent reports, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will attend the function.

About 800 people, including about 300 VVIPs, will attend the pre-wedding on the cruise, which has room for 3,279 passengers. Like the first pre-wedding, this one will also take place over three days and will be very special.

According to reports, the pre-wedding cruise is scheduled to depart on May 28 from Palermo Port in Italy. The tour will be overseen by Aloschi Brothers, a European tour operator company. Twelve aircraft will carry attendees to this magnificent ceremony as they land in Italy. The first pre-wedding ceremony for Anant and Radhika was held in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Both Indian and foreign guests will be glamorous at this magnificent ceremony. Everyone is excitedly anticipating seeing the pictures and videos from the spectacular event, which will have a distinct space theme for the pre-wedding.