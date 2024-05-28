Meet student who cleared JEE Advanced with AIR 1, went to IIT Bombay but left after a year due to..

However, after joining IIT Bombay, Chitraang Murdia left after a year to follow his passion. He then went on to study Physics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The IIT JEE exam is one of the toughest ones to crack. Candidates start preparing for the same right after their Class 10 ends. The candidates who pass the IIT JEE exam and get admission into the prestigious IIT are then hired by multinational companies at a high-paying salary. These IIT graduates are known for their hard work and out-of-the-box thinking. This is one of the reasons why it is difficult to imagine someone deciding to leave IIT and the sure chances of a lucrative career to follow their passion.

Today, we will tell you about one such candidate who worked hard, passed the IIT JEE exam, and got admission into his dream institute but then decided to leave it all to follow his passion. We are talking about Chitraang Murdia who secured AIR 1 in Advanced 2014.

Chitraang Murdia completed his Graduation in Physics from MIT in 2018 and then did his PhD from the University of California, Berkeley in 2023.

When Chitraang Murdia decided to leave IIT Bombay, people were shocked by his decision. Speaking about the same, Chitraang Murdia told Humans of Bombay, "Everybody was shocked by this decision, and that included even my friends. People used to say that you are a kid and don’t know how to take important decisions in your life and you will be earning in lakhs after receiving the Engineering degree from IIT."

But, even at that time and also today, Chitraang Murdia believes that his decision will surely inspire many students who wish to follow their passion.

"I have seen the students who are good in physics and maths following the herd to seek admission to courses such as computer science and electrical engineering. It will definitely boost up the morale of those students who wish to pursue their interest in pure science but couldn’t do that because of family pressure or money," he said.

