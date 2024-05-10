Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Result 2024: MSBSHSE 10th, 12th results soon at mahresult.nic.in

More than 14 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 12 and more than 15 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 10 board examination this year across the state.

Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is set to declare the results of Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Result 2024 soon. Once announced, Maharashtra Board Result 2024 for class 10th, 12th results will be available on the official website of MAH Results at mahresult.nic.in.

All the candidates who have appeared for SSC, HSC examination can check the scores by following the steps given below.

Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Result 2024: How to check