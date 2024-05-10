Twitter
Razorpay gateway used in Rs 6 crore bank heist, 6 captured in police raid

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to get 271% return from their investment in Go Digit IPO, they will earn Rs…

KKR vs MI IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Delhi court frames sexual harassment charges against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh

Meet man, who is likely to succeed Tim Cook as Apple CEO, he is from...

Cricket

KKR vs MI IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

KKR vs MI Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 60 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : May 10, 2024, 07:03 PM IST

In the 60th match of IPL 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 11th at 7:30 PM IST. Kolkata Knight Riders are leading the points table, while Mumbai Indians are at the bottom.

KKR has won 8 out of 11 matches, showcasing their dominance, while Mumbai Indians have won only 4 out of 12 matches, struggling this season.

Match Details

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, Match 60

Date & Time: May 11, 07:30 PM

Venue: Eden Gardens in Kolkata 

KKR vs MI Dream11 prediction

Keepers – Phil Salt, Ishan Kishan

Batters – Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Verma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rohit Sharma

All-rounders – Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine(vc)

Bowlers –  Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

KKR vs MI My Dream11 team

Phil Salt, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Verma, Suryakumar Yadav(vc), Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine(c), Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc

