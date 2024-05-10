KKR vs MI IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Cricket
KKR vs MI Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 60 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians.
In the 60th match of IPL 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 11th at 7:30 PM IST. Kolkata Knight Riders are leading the points table, while Mumbai Indians are at the bottom.
KKR has won 8 out of 11 matches, showcasing their dominance, while Mumbai Indians have won only 4 out of 12 matches, struggling this season.
Match Details
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, Match 60
Date & Time: May 11, 07:30 PM
Venue: Eden Gardens in Kolkata
KKR vs MI Dream11 prediction
Keepers – Phil Salt, Ishan Kishan
Batters – Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Verma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rohit Sharma
All-rounders – Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine(vc)
Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy
KKR vs MI My Dream11 team
Phil Salt, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Verma, Suryakumar Yadav(vc), Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine(c), Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc