Meet woman, one of India's youngest IAS officers who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt at 22 without coaching, her AIR was...

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Jun 02, 2024, 06:21 AM IST

Meet woman, one of India’s youngest IAS officers who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt at 22 without coaching, her AIR was...
Some people achieve success at a very young age, owing to their unwavering determination and passion. One such inspiring story is of IAS Ananya Singh who cracked the UPSC exam at 22.

Belonging to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, She studied at St. Mary's Convent School and was very sound academically. In the class 10 board exam, she got 96%, and in the class 12, she secured 98.25%, making her topper of her district. 

Thereafter, she went to Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce for her bachelor’s degree in economics.

After graduating, she prepared for UPSC as it was her childhood aspiration of becoming an IAS officer. She gave her first attempt in 2019, and cracked it that very time with AIR 51 at the age of just 22, 

Ananya stated in an interview that she resumed her practice of writing answers after taking the Main exam. She cracked the exam with only one year of self-studying. Intially, she studied for 7-8 hours daily. 

Presently, she is posted in West Bengal. She is also a social media influencer with over 41,700 Instagram followers.

 
