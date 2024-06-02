Twitter
Maldives bans entry of Israeli passport holders in 'solidarity with Palestine'

Maldives Minister of Homeland Security and Technology, Ali Ihsaan, announced the decision while addressing a news conference at Maldives President's Office on Sunday.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Jun 02, 2024, 09:45 PM IST

Maldives on Sunday announced its decision to impose a ban on the entry of individuals holding Israeli passports into the country. Maldives Minister of Homeland Security and Technology, Ali Ihsaan, announced the decision while addressing a news conference at Maldives President's Office on Sunday.

In a press release, the Maldives President's Office stated, "President Dr Mohamed Muizzu, following a recommendation from the Cabinet, has resolved to impose a ban on Israeli passports."

The press release reads, "The Cabinet decision includes amending necessary laws to prevent Israeli passport holders from entering the Maldives and establishing a Cabinet subcommittee to oversee these efforts."

Furthermore, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has decided to appoint a special envoy to assess the needs of Palestinians. He has also decided to start a fundraising campaign to provide assistance to the people of Palestine, with the help of United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.

In a press release, Maldives President's Office stated, "Additionally, in the case of Palestine and Israel, the President decided to appoint a special envoy to assess Palestinian needs. The President further decided to set up a fundraising campaign to assist our brothers and sisters in Palestine with the help of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East and to conduct a nationwide rally under the slogan "Falastheenaa Eku Dhivehin," which translates to "Maldivians in Solidarity with Palestine" to show support." 

The decision by the Maldives government comes amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The war began when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Hamas on October 7, with terrorists entering Israel and attacking civilian communities. In response to the October 7 attacks, Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas.

At least 36,439 people have been killed and 82,627 injured in Gaza since the war between Israel and Hamas began in October, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants. However, most of the victims are women and children, The Washington Post reported.

Earlier on Friday, US President Joe Biden announced that Israel has proposed a "comprehensive new proposal" that provides a roadmap to a ceasefire in the ongoing war with Hamas in Gaza and securing the release of all hostages held by the terrorist group, CNN reported.

According to Biden, the proposal, transmitted by Qatar to Hamas, outlines a "roadmap" towards a ceasefire. The initial phase, spanning six weeks, involves a "full and complete ceasefire with the withdrawal of

Israeli forces from all populated areas of Gaza" and "release of a number of hostages including women, the elderly, the wounded in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners."

This announcement follows Israel's presentation of new ideas regarding hostage and ceasefire negotiations earlier in the week, a diplomatic source familiar with the negotiations told CNN on Tuesday without divulging details regarding these new ideas.

Direct talks between Israel and Hamas regarding the release of hostages were paused three weeks ago due to disagreements over certain terms. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has maintained that the conflict will persist until Hamas is eradicated entirely.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI) 

