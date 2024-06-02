Twitter
Terrifying encounter: Mama elephant battles crocodile to protect her calf, video goes viral

Shocking video footage shared on Twitter captures a brave mama elephant confronting a crocodile to protect her calf while they drink from a muddy waterbody.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Jun 02, 2024, 02:52 PM IST

In a heartwarming display of maternal instinct, a video circulating on Twitter showcases the incredible lengths to which animal mothers will go to protect their offspring. The footage captures a dramatic encounter between a determined mama elephant and a lurking crocodile, as the pachyderm fiercely defends her calf from harm.

Filmed from the safety of a nearby vehicle, the gripping scene unfolds in a muddy waterbody where the mama elephant and her baby are quenching their thirst. Suddenly, a crocodile emerges stealthily from beneath the murky surface, poised to strike at the vulnerable calf. Without hesitation, the protective mother springs into action, confronting the reptile head-on and driving it away with her sheer presence and power.

The video quickly garnered attention on social media, eliciting a range of reactions from viewers worldwide. Some were struck by the awe-inspiring strength and bravery displayed by the elephant, while others found the encounter heartwarming and uplifting.

One observer remarked, "I feel like elephants are big enough they can do anything they want but they're kind enough that they don't. Until you cross that line and then it's over, it's freaking over.." Another echoed the sentiment, calling the interaction "so wholesome."

Amidst the praise for the elephant's protective instincts, there were also expressions of concern and fear. One commenter admitted, "This is scary," while another confessed, "I was scared while watching this!"

