Sharmin Segal breaks her silence on being trolled for her acting in Heeramandi: 'The audience’s opinion is what...'

Actress Sharmin Segal has broken her silence on being trolled over her performance in the web series Heeramandi. Sharmin played Alamzeb, one of the leads in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut web series, which premiered on Netflix last month. Sharmin has been at the receiving end of considerable amount of criticism over her performance in it.

In a recent interaction with News 18, the actress spoke about being trolled online after the show’s release. “I had given my all to Alamzeb’s character. We tend to fixate on the negatives but there are so many positives that have also come along, which we don’t talk about. It’s perhaps not interesting enough to talk about positives and we tend to look over them to some degree,” the actress said.

Sharmin was trolled after viewers complained that she had negligible expressions and criticised her dialogue delivery. Heeramandi also stars Manisha Koirala and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles, alongside Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Richa Chadha in supporting roles. Talking about if she followed the online furore around her performance, Sharmin said, “There was a point when I was not looking at many things (reviews) but then slowly, I realised that I was also missing out on a lot of love that I was getting. I’ve now started paying attention to that. Over the last few days, I decided to look through it all. The audience’s opinion is what will probably help you be the best version of yourself.”

Even as many viewers and critics complained about Sharmin’s casting, her cast mates and director defended her. Many eve alleged nepotism had a role in her being selected for the role as Bhansali is her maternal uncle. In an interview to India Today, the director addressed her casting saying, “She has a face of what Alamzeb should be – somebody who doesn’t want to be a tawaif or has no makings of it. You needed somebody with very fresh, innocent quality to her, somebody who doesn’t talk like a tawaif. And that person wants to break free with some pursuit of wanting to write poetry. So, I felt that Sharmin was the correct choice for Alamzeb.”

Heeramandi is streaming on Netflix. On Monday, it was renewed for season 2. Talking about the renewal, Bhansali told Variety, “In Heeramandi 2, the women now come from Lahore to the film world. They leave Lahore after the Partition and most of them settle in the Mumbai film industry or Kolkata film industry.”

