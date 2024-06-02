Meet Chillikompan, the mango-loving tusker from Kerala

Chillikomban, a wild elephant from Nelliyampathy forests, has become an internet sensation. His unique habit of shaking mango trees to enjoy his favorite fruit has captured hearts online.

In the age of endless scrolling and viral content, it's often the heartwarming and humorous antics of animals that capture our hearts. The latest internet sensation to grace our screens is an unlikely star from the lush forests of Nelliyampathy in Palakkad, Kerala—a wild elephant with an insatiable love for mangoes.

Known affectionately as Chillikomban, this gentle giant prefers to roam the forest borders, causing no harm or trouble to the neighboring communities. Instead, his interests lie in the simple pleasures of life: munching on juicy mangoes and delicious jackfruits.

A recent video shared on Instagram by @airnewsalerts has taken the internet by storm, amassing over 50,000 views. The charming footage captures Chillikomban's unique fruit-gathering technique—shaking a mango tree to enjoy its bounty. With each gentle shake, ripe mangoes tumble to the ground, ready for the eager elephant to savor.

"In Nelliampathi, Palakkad, a wild elephant that has reached the residential area shakes the mango tree and drops mangoes," reads the caption. "Known as Chillikomban, this elephant now regularly comes to the inhabited area to eat mangoes and jackfruit."

According to a report by Asianet, it's common for elephants venturing into rural areas to be given unique names, often reflecting their favorite foods. Another well-known tusker, Arikomban, roams the Chinnakanal and Periya Canal region, while Chakkakompan earned his moniker for his love of jackfruit. The origin of Chillikomban's name, however, remains a mystery.

The local villagers have become fond storytellers, recounting tales of Chillikomban's impressive skills. No obstacle, not even the towering height of mango or jackfruit trees, can deter him from satisfying his cravings. They describe his adept maneuvers—shaking mango trees to harvest the fruit and even scaling jackfruit trees to reach the ripest offerings.

Surprisingly, Chillikomban's presence near orange groves and plantation worker fields doesn't cause alarm. Despite his size, he poses no threat to humans. The sight of him and his fellow elephants wandering through tea plantations after their meals brings joy to the locals.

Even more intriguing is Chillikomban's adaptability. When his preferred jackfruits and mangoes aren't available, he doesn't make a fuss. According to the villagers, he simply retreats into the forest, departing as calmly as he arrived.