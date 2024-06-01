Meet JEE Main topper with AIR 4, plans to pursue BTech from IIT Bombay, he is from...

Every year, millions of candidates aspire to study at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) by taking the JEE Main and Advanced exams, however, only a select few manage to pass these challenging exams. Studying at an IIT is a dream for many young people, and achieving this dream requires clearing both the JEE Main and Advanced exams. Today, we highlight the extraordinary journey of Aaditya Kumar, who has secured AIR 4 in JEE.

Aaditya Kumar is originally from Bengaluru, shifted to Kota in June 2022 to prepare for the JEE Main exam. However, he was not alone as his mother also decided to shift with him to the city known for its coaching hub, while his father Prakash Kumar works with an Agritech startup in Bengaluru. He completed class X at National Public School, Indiranagar, and scored 97.8%. Aaditya didn't have a set study plan, although he does think it's important to start a day early. He enjoys practicing maths in the morning because it keeps him alert. "I used to switch to some theory subject around 11 am and kept alternating between theory and mathematics," he told Indian Express.

He also emphasized how important it is for JEE applicants to have at least 1-1.5 hours as a relaxation time. "I like to go for long walks, spending time with my mother, playing badminton, and chatting with my schoolmates. This used to help me unwind even on the hardest of the days," he added.

Speaking about his further plans, he said that his main focus is on JEE Advanced and wishes to go into the field of Astrophysics after doing B.Tech from CS branch of IIT Bombay

He advises JEE aspirants to never give up and to have confidence in their preparation. "Having confidence in oneself is crucial when getting ready for exams. Good and terrible test scores, as well as ups and downs, are all a part of the process. The world does not end with JEE Main or JEE Advanced." Aaditya told Education Times.

Aaditya is now gearing up for JEE Advanced 2024, through which he is aiming to secure a seat at IIT Bombay in the Computer Science Engineering branch.