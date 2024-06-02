Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall in several states, severe heatwave in these states; check forecast for next week

IMD also forecasted thunderstorms followed by light to moderate showers, lightning and gusty winds for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, West Bengal, Sikkim and Tripura until June 8.

IMD predicted Southwest Monsoon to advance further over the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal Lakshadweep. It is expected to impact Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu during the next two days.

IMD also forecasted thunderstorms followed by light to moderate showers, lightning and gusty winds for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, West Bengal, Sikkim and Tripura until June 8.

A wet spell is also expected over Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Goa until June 6 and over Maharashtra until June 5.

Meanwhile, IMD also said that severe heatwave conditions are likely to reel over most parts of the country on June 3, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

"Heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Odisha on June 3," said the weather bulletin.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting to review the situation of the ongoing heatwave in the country and the preparedness for the onset of monsoon.

The Prime Minister was briefed that as per IMD forecasts, the heat wave is likely to continue in parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh.

This year, the monsoon is likely to be normal and above normal in most parts of the country and below normal in parts of Peninsular India, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated.

( with inputs from ANI)