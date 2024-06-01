Twitter
India

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll LIVE: Will BJP breach DMK’s bastion?

In the 2019 general elections, DMK, led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, won 38 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Jun 01, 2024, 06:43 PM IST

    The polling for Lok Sabha elections 2024 finally comes to an end with the voting in the seventh and final phase conducted today (June 1). Polling for Tamil Nadu’s 39 Lok Sabha seats was conducted in the first phase on April 19.

    This time, the state has seen a contest between the DMK-Congress alliance and the BJP which is aiming to make strong dominance in the state. 

    According to ABP- CVoter, this is Exit Poll 2024 for Tamil Nadu:

    NDA - 19 % 

    INDIA - 46%

    AIADMK - 21%

    The DMK-Congress alliance may secure 37 to 39 seats. Meanwhile, the BJP can win 0 to 2 seats in the state.

